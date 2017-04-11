GOLF: The awards just keep coming for Ariya Jutanugarn.

Wednesday 12 April 2017, 03:00PM

Ariya Jutanugarn (right) and her sister Moriya pose for a portrait during the KIA Classic at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort held last month. Photo: Donald Miralle/AFP

The 2015 rookie made history last season in becoming the first player from Thailand to capture one of golf’s major championships when she won the Women’s British Open.

It was one of the five tournaments won by the world No.3 who swept all of the three LPGA events in May.

She took home the season’s top honours – the player of the year and US$1 million Race to CME Globe.

Ariya attended the annual dinner held by the Golf Writers Association of America last Wednesday evening (Apr 5) to receive the award for the female player of the year in recognition of her performance last season.

With speech in hand, the 21-year-old Thai took to the platform to recognise those who had made the most impact on her life and career.

First, she recognised the absence of Arnold Palmer, whose presence she believed could be felt in the room.

Then, she discussed the hardships she overcame in coping with a shoulder injury and her refusal to give up faith she would be able to make her dreams come true.

She promised to continue to play her best golf possible and thanked her instructor Gary Gilchrist for his help.

She also thanked her parents and her sister.

Ariya was joined by her sister and fellow LPGA professional, Moriya, as well as her mother.

The duo and their family then made their first visit to Augusta National Golf Club.

