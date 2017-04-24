Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Application ABCs: Global shopping on the go

Grabr is a clever new app that is taking the shopping world by storm, it is essentially a peer-to-peer marketplace that allows anyone become an international shopper. With the slogan, “Get anything in the world delivered to you by a trusted traveller,” the app allows shoppers to have access to items not sold where they live as well as items too expensive to ship. Grabr also puts the world at your fingertips and allows travellers the opportunity to own unique cultural items and souvenirs from around the world.

technology,

Monday 24 April 2017, 12:44PM

Grabr works like this: Shoppers who are having trouble finding a certain item or cannot afford to ship a certain item can put their order on Grabr’s marketplace. People travelling to a region where that specific item is sold can put bids on the order. The person who placed the original order then chooses their preferred price and traveller.

From there, the shopper then heads off on their trip and picks up the item, whether it be a Parisian handbag not sold in the states to a Thai silk scarf as a birthday gift. The shopper then brings the item back, hands it over to the person who placed the original order in a pre-selected location and then gets paid.

It is important to note that a traveller bringing back an item for a shopper will not receive any money until that item is actually in the hands of the shopper, which means that the person travelling will have to first pay for the product. Grabr connects the community with global commerce. Although the app may sound a bit suspicious to those not used to shopping like this, rest assured that Grabr is safe. The app has a semi-automatic system that flags keywords which in turn removes any posts that violate the law. To be honest, Grabr is just like the apps most of us use on a daily basis. However, it’s the outcome of the app that is just a bit different.

As a shopper, all you need to do is set up an account on Grabr and make a post for the specific item you are looking for. The post can be as detailed as you like. For example, if you want something from a specific store at a specific location, you can add links for the store and the product. You list the amount you are willing to pay for the item, as well as a “reward” amount that you are willing to pay someone to bring it you. The reward amount works the same as a delivery fee.

BIS

As a traveller, you sign up to do just that – travel and pick up the specified items for a shopper and earn “rewards” doing so. Basically, as a traveller you sign up to deliver items that you collect from your travels around the world. Within the app, you are able to see the items being requested by shoppers and you can filter those requests by location and accept only what you are willing to pick up and bring back.

The benefits of Grabr are endless for both the shopper and the traveller. As a shopper you might pay less for an item you really want and as a traveler you are making a bit of spare change to use towards your next trip. Available on both iOS and Android, Grabr might be the perfect solution for those tired of shipping fees and lusting after those hard to find items online.

– Amy Bensema

Amy Bensema is a long-term Phuket expat with a keen interest in social media and technology. Email bensema.amy@gmail.com

 

 
