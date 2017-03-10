Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Application ABCs: Get your gear on with wearable tech

The terms wearable technology, wearable devices and wearables all refer to electronic technology or computers that have been incorporated into various items of clothing and accessories which can be comfortably worn.

Saturday 18 March 2017, 02:00PM

By Amy Bensema

Wearable devices are able to perform many of the same computing tasks as laptop computers and mobile phones, but more often than not wearable technology can outperform these devices completely. 

Wearable technology tends to be more sophisticated due to the fact that it can provide sensory and scanning features not typically seen in laptop computers or mobile devices.

The latest generation of wearables tap into the connected self – they have smart sensors and make use of a web connection.

Wearable tech and wearable devices use smart sensors to connect to you as a person while helping to achieve goals such as staying fit and active, being more organised or even losing weight. 

Most wearables are worn on the wrist, but increasingly can be clipped to the body or even hung around the neck like a necklace. Wearables are quickly blending with, and in some cases, even replacing every day jewellery.

What kinds of wearables are there?

There are a few different categories of wearables, but the most popular include smart watches, fitness trackers, sports watches, smart clothing and smart jewellery.

Some of the most popular wearables come from companies such as Garmin, Fitbit, Jawbone, Apple, Samsung, Asus and Sony.

Wearables from these companies are getting very good at tracking and measuring us and can record heart rate, perspiration, health, body fat consumption, temperature and muscle activity by simply touching the skin as well as movement, speed and distance using GPS.

Think of your wearable tech device as your personal life coach and use it to your advantage. Make the most of your wearable tech device by tracking your sleep patterns, exercise routines and smartphone notifications.

Best wearable tech of 2017

Looking to buy a wearable? Here are some of the best wearables on the market thus far in 2017.

Best Fitness Tracker: FitBit Charge 2
The FitBit Charge 2 gauges heart rate and complete tracking minus GPS and swimming.

Best Smartwatch: Apple Watch Series 2
Apple Watch Series 2 is faster than before and adds waterproofing and GPS.

Best Android wear watch:  Huawei Watch
Sleek in design, the Huawei Watch is fully compatible with Android Wear 2.0, Google’s latest update to Android Wear.

Best GPS running watch: Garmin Forerunner 235

An all-in-one fitness tracker and running watch, the Garmin Forerunner 235 was designed to cater to casual up to serious runners.

Wearable tech is the way forward. The best wearable teach will continue to evolve and change. However, there has never been a better time to invest in a wearable and use it to your advantage.

 

Amy Bensema is a long-term expat in Phuket with a keen interest in social
media and tech.

 

 
