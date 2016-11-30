Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Appeal launched for Phuket resort manager Matthias Jaeckel

PHUKET: Friends and family of well-known resort manager Matthias Jaeckel are appealing for donations to help cover mounting medical bills after Mr Jaeckel suffered a cardiac arrest last Tuesday (Nov 22).

Wednesday 30 November 2016, 04:17PM

Well-known resort manager Matthias Jaeckel suffered a cardiac arrest yesterday.
Well-known resort manager Matthias Jaeckel suffered a cardiac arrest yesterday.

Mr Jaeckel, Hotel Manager at the Aleenta Phuket Resort in Khok Kloi, Phang Nga, just north of Phuket, was rushed to Bangkok Hospital Phuket after the attack, but has remained comatose since, reports Angelika Ilter.

“The Thai insurance does not pay any more and every day it adds up another B100,000,” Ms Ilter said in her appeal launch via Facebook. (Click here.)

“Also, we are trying to collect money for a possible evacuation flight. Costs will be around 70,000 euros,” she added.

Ms Ilter and Oliver Horn, General Manager at InterContinental Hotels Group, have set up two accounts for donations.

“We are grateful for any help,” Ms Ilter said.

To make a donation through the Paypal account set up by Mr Horn, click here.

To contact Ms Ilter through Facebook, click here.

Friend Gerdy Muller has also set up a GoFundMe page titled "Help For Matthias". To pledge a donation, click here.

 

 
LES | 02 December 2016 - 03:03:31

I had the pleasure of working for Matthias when he was the F & B Manager at the Holiday Inn Patong. I, along with many who know him, are deeply saddened by his predicament. It is indeed tragic that his insurance is not meeting the costs of his treatment.I hope the donations help him to have the support he desperately needs, leading to his eventual recovery. Thoughts are with him and his family.

The Phuket News

Kurt | 01 December 2016 - 13:36:27

Thai insurances and foreigners.
In many cases it bite each other. 
Much of the time you, as a foreigner, can not trust your thai insurance., as the thai insurances are sometimes not 'open' to foreigners ( see comment eric dekegel).
Numerous are the foreigners kicked out of their thai insurance when they reached the age of 70 years, not decently warned 1 year prior so that the foreigner could have looked for another insurance.
Thai insurances play often games with foreigners. Be warned!
A foreigner can do nothing against it, he stands alone in LOS.
I hope for mr Jeackel that financial it will work out well, wish him a good recovery.
But B100,000 per day?  For laying on a intensive care unit?
Would a thai pay the same?
Is this a 'farang charge', something to compare with 'farang pricing' for entering national parks? ( thai with a Mercedes pay B40, a foreigner with a motorbike pay B400)

Recently I already commented on health insurance matters. Once again I suggest foreigners to check out the International Insurance with world coverage "InterGlobal".
( it is not a thai Insurance)

The Phuket News

eric dekegel | 30 November 2016 - 16:48:22

With all respect for this tragedy the Aleenta group is not going out free of this situation, it means they under insured a foreign  gm at thai price and coverage,they should be ashame.
And maybe if he had been informed correctly by Aleenta he had be able to insure himself on his own cost extra. I hope for him that he comes out well of it. Unfortunately this is the way some local hotelgroups are taking care of there foreigners these days. I worked in a 5* star hotel also a thai group and insured me extra with buppa to avoid problems in case off, but I will be honest that it was not so easy to know the exact amount I was insured, this was looking like a secret.So foreigners working here check well your insurances!

