PHUKET: Friends and family of well-known resort manager Matthias Jaeckel are appealing for donations to help cover mounting medical bills after Mr Jaeckel suffered a cardiac arrest last Tuesday (Nov 22).

Wednesday 30 November 2016, 04:17PM

Well-known resort manager Matthias Jaeckel suffered a cardiac arrest yesterday.

Mr Jaeckel, Hotel Manager at the Aleenta Phuket Resort in Khok Kloi, Phang Nga, just north of Phuket, was rushed to Bangkok Hospital Phuket after the attack, but has remained comatose since, reports Angelika Ilter.

“The Thai insurance does not pay any more and every day it adds up another B100,000,” Ms Ilter said in her appeal launch via Facebook. (Click here.)

“Also, we are trying to collect money for a possible evacuation flight. Costs will be around 70,000 euros,” she added.

Ms Ilter and Oliver Horn, General Manager at InterContinental Hotels Group, have set up two accounts for donations.

“We are grateful for any help,” Ms Ilter said.

To make a donation through the Paypal account set up by Mr Horn, click here.

To contact Ms Ilter through Facebook, click here.

Friend Gerdy Muller has also set up a GoFundMe page titled "Help For Matthias". To pledge a donation, click here.