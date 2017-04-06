Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Appeal Court clears Red Shirt suspects for deadly gun, bomb attack

BANGKOK: The Appeal Court has upheld a lower court’s ruling clearing three suspects of charges in connection with the shooting and bomb attack at a rally site of the defunct People’s Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC) in Trat on Feb 22, 2014.

violence, death, politics,

Bangkok Post

Thursday 6 April 2017, 12:06PM

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) experts comb the aftermath of the deadly February, 2014, attack on PDRC protesters in Trat that killed two children and a woman. Photo: Post Today
Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) experts comb the aftermath of the deadly February, 2014, attack on PDRC protesters in Trat that killed two children and a woman. Photo: Post Today

Two girls and a woman were killed and 18 others injured in the attack at the height of protests against the then Yingluck Shinawatra government at the Ying Charoen market in Tambon Saen Tung of Khao Saming District of Trat.

The lower court acquitted Wachara Krajangklang, Somsak Poolsawas and Somsak Sunan of charges in connection with the attack.

However, the lower court found Wachara guilty of unauthorised possession of firearms and ammunition.

Wachara was subsequently sentenced to five years in jail, a decision now reversed by the Appeal Court citing insufficient evidence.

The three men had been detained due to an appeal filed by prosecutors. The decision by the Appeal Court was read by the lower court on Tuesday (April 4).

According to the ruling, the Appeal Court was not convinced by witness statements and DNA evidence submitted in support of the appeal.

The court found the evidence presented, including fingerprints and DNA traces, did not clearly prove Wachara pulled the trigger of the gun used in the Feb 22 attack.

The court decided to give Wachara the benefit of the doubt.

The three people killed in the Feb 22, 2014 attack were Lilawal Promchai, Pistawan Ounjai and Nathichaya Rosungnoen.

Eighteen people were injured, nine of them seriously.

They were Sitthichai Fasai, Pisit Boonchu, Walla Lopreecha, Thosapol Thongsaengsri, Thongrob Buranaphong, Krisana Boonchu, Phatharaporn Mankhong, Yod Auanchatree and Tak Phakdee.

They were in hospital for more than 20 days.

The three suspects were also accused of involvement in at least four other related incidents carried out in tambon Nonsi of Khao Saming district of Trat, Khaeng Hang Maew district in Chanthaburi, tambon Saen Suk in Muang district of Chon Buri and in Kanchanaburi.

All of them have denied any involvement in these incidents.

Wachara and Somsak Poolsawas were arrested on June 2, 2014 while Somsak Sunan was nabbed on July 17 the same year.

The people affected by the Feb 22 attack who appealed against the lower court’s ruling also demanded the three men pay them financial compensation totalling 605,260 baht.

 

Nasa123 | 06 April 2017 - 14:01:29

How can a government or police inBangkok say  it is the Red or Yellow or Blue or Black as the melting of this bomb? I do not know how many parties there are here in Thailand, but from an outsider who comes around with this absolutely ridiculous, all owe to all that they have done for 30 ++ years now. Normal Thai people start or are properly fed up, This is The Big power from the Elite in Bangkok that makes all the problem. The Red and Yellow and the rest of the rainbow live well together they just you get rid of the corruption from the top down and down, that`s the big problem in Thailand.The problem are the Nr1 government Nr Police Nr 3 Immigration Nr 4 Land Office ++++++++You se every thing are the same fore about 21/2 year back when Army come and clean the beaches in Phuket, Now it`s full Rock and Roll Beer ,Vodka +++ sun bed umbrella. The only I can say it`s very weak government now and very very weak local municipalities but again corruption in Phuket.

