AoT reports passenger gains

BANGKOK: Two Northern Thailand gateway airports registered increases in international passengers; Chiang Mai up 5% and Chiang Rai, a remarkable rise of 244%, due to an increase in flights from China during May.

TTR Weekly

Tuesday 4 July 2017, 10:33AM

For the first five months of the year, Phuket International Airport welcomed 7.27 million passengers. Image: TTR Weekly
For the first five months of the year, Phuket International Airport welcomed 7.27 million passengers. Image: TTR Weekly

The lastest report from Airports of Thailand (AoT) released late last month marked increases in both aircraft movements and passenger traffic at five of its six airports during May this year. Hat Yai suffered a loss in international passenger numbers.

AoT reported that all of its supervised airports served 10,195,790 passengers up 5.83% from 9,633,787 when compared with the same month last year.

Passenger breakdown: 5,033,668 disembark (+6.40% from 4,730,872); 5,085,602 embark (+5.36% from 4,827,005) and 76,520 transit (+0.80% from 75,910).

Overall, aircraft movements also increased by 3.75% from 65,417 to 67,868.

For the first five months of the year, Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport welcomed 25.83 million passengers followed by Don Mueang with 15.92 million and Phuket 7.27 million. Chiang Mai Airport handled 4.27 million passengers.

May highlights

Suvarnabhumi Airport registered a slight increase of 0.43% in international aircraft movements from 21,675 to 21,769, while domestic aircraft movements grew 9.73% from 6,208 to 6,812 movements.

International passenger traffic increased 4.67% from 3,639,127 to 3,809,166. Breakdown: 1,853,640 disembark (+5.89%; 1,750,606); 1,895,877 embark (+3.86%; 1,825,357); and 59,649 transit (-5.56%; 63,164).

Domestic passengers grew 12.62% from 722,527 to 813,696.

The second aviation gateway, Don Mueang Airport, recorded a 5.32% increase in international aircraft movements from 6,693 to 7,049. Domestic movements posted a slight decline of 0.08% from 13,921 to 13,910.

International passenger traffic increased 17.56% from 989,068 to 1,162,774. Breakdown: 576,897 disembark (+18.18%; 488,164); 575,921 embarks (+16.74%; 493,346); and 9,956 transit (+31.73%; 7,558).

Domestic passengers slightly decreased 0.65% from 1,930,230 to 1,917,661.

Chiang Mai International Airport continued to show growth in May. International aircraft movements registered an increase of 3.22% (1,365 to 1,409), while domestic aircraft movements decreased 4.57% (4,419 to 4,217).

C and C Marine

International passenger traffic increased 5.00% from 157,211 to 165,078. Breakdown: 81,052 disembark (+3.66%; 78,190); 82,275 embark (+6.97%; 76,917); and 1,751 transit (-16.78%; 2,104).

Domestic traffic gained 3.47% from 562,629 to 582,127.

Phuket International Airport registered a 6.12% improvement in international aircraft movements from 3,792 to 4,024, while domestic aircraft movements grew 11.71% from 3,972 to 4,437.

International passenger traffic increased 6.93% from 575,750 to 615,627. Breakdown: 294,979 disembark (+7.77%; 273,715); 318,663 embark (+5.51%; 302,010); and 1,985 transit (+7,840.00; 25). Domestic traffic improved 4.38% from 549,496 to 573,568.

Chiang Rai International Airport reported an improvement of 70.27% in international aircraft movements from 37 to 63, while domestic aircraft movements grew 21% from 1,105 to 1,337.

International passenger traffic increased 244.51% from 1,795 to 6,184. Breakdown: 3,225 disembark (+238.41%; 953); 2,959 embark (+251.43%; 842) and no transit.

Domestic traffic increased 12.97% from 155,758 to 175,966.

Hat Yai International Airport reported a 20% decline in international aircraft movements from 190 to 152, while domestic aircraft movements grew 31.76% from 2,322 to 2,465.

International passenger traffic decreased 10.48% from 23,947 to 21,438. Breakdown: 10,802 disembark (-11.33%; 12,182); 10,636 embark (-9.60%; 11,765); and no transit.

Domestic traffic increased 8.05% from 326,249 to 352,505.

 

Read original story here.

 

 
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.