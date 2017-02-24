BANGKOK: Airports of Thailand (AoT) has allocated a budget of B220 billion to improve six airports under its management.

Friday 24 February 2017, 10:11AM

Under the B220 billion budget, plans for expansion at Chiang Rai and Phuket airports must be presented to the Ministry of Transport by June 2018. Photo: AoT

National News Bureau of Thailand quoted AoT president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn, saying the AoT executive board had approved the mid-term airports development budget of B220 billion for its six AoT-operated airports until 2025.

The airports are: Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang in Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai in North Thailand and Hat Yai and Phuket in the South.

AoT will need to present to the Ministry of Transport its detailed plans that will also require Thai Cabinet approval before work can begin.

The first development plans will concentrate on upgrades at Hat Yai and Chiang Mai airports to be presented to the Ministry of Transport by August. A plan to further renovate Don Mueang Airport should be ready by November 2017, and a plan for expansion at Chiang Rai and Phuket airports by June 2018.

The board has also ordered a feasibility study on the installation of an Automated People Mover (APM) system at Don Mueang Airport to help ease passenger congestion, while the construction project for Suvarnabhumi Airport’s Terminal 2 is now at the stage of hiring contractors who will conduct survey and design work, with a competition of designs to take place under a B308 million budget.

Read original story here.