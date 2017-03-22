Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Anzac Day services land in Phuket

PHUKET: The Australian Consulate-General Phuket this year will host the first government-led Anzac Day commemoration service ever to be held in Phuket, on April 25.

Wednesday 22 March 2017, 09:42AM

Anzac Day services are held at Hellfire Pass on April 25 each year. This year, for the first time ever, Phuket will host its own Dawn Service at the Phuket Yacht Club. Photo: Australian Embassy Bangkok
“Anzac Day is an important day on the calendar for both Aussies and Kiwis. Dawn services are traditional in both countries, as they mark the time of the original landing of Australian and New Zealand soldiers on the Gallipoli Peninsula in Turkey to fight with the Allied forces in World War I,” said Craig Ferguson, Australian Consul-General for Phuket and the surrounding provinces.

“Over time April 25 has turned into a day that Australians and New Zealanders remember those who served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations and the contribution and suffering of all those who have served,” he explained.

The Australian Embassy in Bangkok each year holds Anzac Day services in Thailand at Hellfire Pass in Kanchanaburi, where part of the Thai-Burma Railway was constructed by Prisoners of War during World War II. Those services are traditionally led by the Australian Ambassador to Thailand.

In Phuket, the services will be held at the Phuket Yacht Club.

“We have chosen the Phuket Yacht Club for the service this year and we thank the Club’s Commodore Scott Duncanson for his support. Many Phuket residents will be familiar with the beautiful and very private waterfront location of the Yacht Club, which is off Chao Fa East Rd in Chalong,” Mr Ferguson told The Phuket News.

The traditional Dawn Service will commence at 6:30am.

“During the service in Phuket, we hope to see the sun rise over the water. The dawn service will begin with a bagpiper walking in, piping his lament. A uniformed member of the Royal Australian Navy will give a commemorative address, a New Zealand school student will read, the Ode will be said, a bugler will play the Last Post, followed by the traditional one minutes silence and the laying of wreaths,” Mr Ferguson explained.

“The service will be a dignified way to remember the sacrifice of those who lost their lives in service,” he noted.

A light breakfast will be served afterwards by the Yacht Club’s resident New Zealand chef Kim Mitchell.

 

Those interested in attending the dawn service are urged to register their attendance by emailing RSVP.Phuket@dfat.gov.au

 

 
