Start From: Thursday 16 March 2017, 10:00AM to Thursday 16 March 2017, 02:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Annual General Meeting followed by lunch at Le Meridien Beach Resort & Spa in Patong on 16th March 2017. Both functions will be held at Wang Warin restaurant. We will be also electing a committee for the 2017/2018 year. If you would like to join our committee please contact Lyn on e-mail : lyncarthew@hotmail.com. For more information please contact info@piwc-phuket.com.

Annual General Meeting starts at 10:00 am

Registration for lunch starts at 11:30 am.