Angsana Laguna Phuket recently announced the appointment of Mr Martin Schaumburg to the position of Director of Food and Beverage.

Friday 10 March 2017, 11:53AM

“We are thrilled to have Martin leading our Food & Beverage operations at Angsana Laguna Phuket,” said Brian Connelly, General Manager.

“Martin has proven himself with his outstanding food & beverage, culinary and leadership experience, making him the perfect fit for this role as Director. We are delighted to welcome him to Angsana Laguna Phuket,” added Mr Connelly

Martin has 23 years of food & beverage experience. Prior to joining Angsana Laguna Phuket, he was Director of Food and Beverage for InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong and Kempinski.

“I’m delighted to join the team at Angsana Laguna Phuket at such an exciting time. I look forward to developing our signature food and beverage experiences, whilst working with the executive management team to deliver new projects,” said Mr Schaumburg.

“I started my career as a Chef before embarking on a Food & Beverage career. With experience in both service and culinary, I am so excited to have been given this opportunity and I look forward to using my skills and experience to help grow the hotel’s food & beverage program and build on its existing success,” he added.