Angsana Laguna Phuket is bringing the “North to the South” with its Northern Thailand food promotion throughout April at the Baan Talay Restaurant daily from 6pm-11pm.

Friday 31 March 2017, 04:03PM

Chef Wannee Kalasri, Executive Sous Chef of Baan Talay Restaurant, with 25 years of experience in Thai cuisine, will be preparing the famed Lanna Food from Northern of Thailand.

Baan Talay’s special promotional northern-style menu will include delicious dishes like northern-style curry noodles with braised chicken drumstick, northern-style sausage and deep-fried pork rind served with nam prik ong – a spicy minced pork and chilli sauce.

“We are bringing authentic local cuisine from different parts of Thailand to Baan Talay to offer our guests and diners the opportunity to experience the various unique flavours of Thailand” said Martin Schaumburg, Director of Food and Beverage at Angsana.





Baan Talay is open seven days per week for dinner between 6pm-11pm. The dress code is smart/casual and reservations are recommended. For enquiries and reservation visit: FBResrvation-LagunaPhuket@angsana.com or telephone 07 635 8500