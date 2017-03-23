With the 10th anniversary of the international energy-saving event “Earth Hour” coming up, premium steakhouse Bodega & Grill in Angsana Laguna Phuket will celebrate with their guests by holding a Candle Light Dinner this Saturday March 25.

Thursday 23 March 2017, 03:00PM

Bodega & Grill will join homes and businesses across Phuket and the rest of Thailand to turn its electricity off to mark Earth Hour. From 6pm to 11pm, Diners will have access to the steakhouse’s a la carte menu. From 8.30 to 9.30 pm an intimate and cozy atmosphere will be created with warm candle lights and acoustic music to accompany the dinner.

Earth Hour, organized by World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) has almost 5 million supporters each year in over 100 countries. Their objective is to stop the degradation of the Earth’s natural environment, for a future where humans live in harmony with nature.

For enquiries or reservations please email: Bodega-LagunaPhuket@angsana.com

Or call: 076 358 500.