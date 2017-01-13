PHUKET: Angsana Beachfront Residences on Bang Tao Beach at Laguna Phuket, Banyan Tree Group’s inaugural investment in resort style living in Thailand, is enjoying rapid sales, the group announced yesterday (Jan 12).

Friday 13 January 2017, 11:31AM

More than 60% of the beachfront luxury branded condominiums have already sold since the project’s launch in late December (see story here), the company noted in a press release.

http://www.thephuketnews.com/angsana-beachfront-residences-phuket-marks-banyan-tree-first-branded-condominiums-in-thailand-60347.php

“We are receiving a level of response in line with our expectations,” said Stuart Reading, Head of Banyan Tree Group Property.

“So in many respects we are not surprised by the swift uptake by a sophisticated Asian and European clientele who recognise and appreciate the intrinsic values inherent in these condominiums and location.”

The condominiums are configured to take full advantage of beachfront frontages, and architecturally designed to blend with their tropical surroundings. With only two apartments per floor every residence offers spacious internal and external living areas, each with its own private pool.

Owners can enjoy Laguna Phuket’s array of luxury services and amenities including a 24-hour concierge, and they can leave their apartment in the professional hands of Angsana to lease to discerning vacationers and enjoy these financial rewards as well, the press release noted.

“Prospective owners are invited to visit the fully appointed Display Apartment to experience first hand this combination of luxury lifestyle and investment potential,” the release said.