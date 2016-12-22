Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Angsana Beachfront Residences Phuket marks Banyan Tree’s first branded condominiums in Thailand

PHUKET: The Banyan Tree Group has launched its first branded condominiums in Thailand under the Angsana brand with the Angsana Beachfront Residences, Phuket development, located within the Laguna Phuket estate on Phuket’s west coast.

property, construction,

Press Release

Thursday 22 December 2016, 11:41AM

Just metres from the sea, the freehold properties are absolute beachfront, and all are managed by the Angsana Phuket Resort.

With only two apartments per floor every residence offers expansive internal and external living areas. Each condominium features its own private pool at the fringes of a broad outdoor patio, and there is secure parking for residents and their guests.

“The award winning team of Banyan Tree designers have created living environments that make the most of panoramic views and ocean breezes and bringing their distinctive flair right through to the finest finishing touches of interior design and prestige fittings and accessories,” said Stuart Reading, Head of Banyan Tree Group Property.

The configurations include two to three bedrooms. Ownership of a beachfront residence also brings access to the Sanctuary Club, a global network with more than 40 resorts and hotels, in excess of 60 spas and 80 retail galleries. The array of exclusive offers and privileges includes membership of the championship Laguna Phuket Golf Club, voted “Thailand’s Best” in the 2015 World Golf Awards.

Laguna Phuket Marathon 2017

Management of condominiums by Angsana provides an array of services and amenities, including a villa host, as well as cleaning, gardening, pool servicing and all ongoing grounds and villa maintenance – and the option of renting the condominium on a short or a long-term basis.

 

A fully appointed Show Unit is now available for viewing. For more information call Laguna Property at 076-362333 or email info@lagunaproperty.com

 

 

 
