Angsana appoints new head chef

Angsana Laguna Phuket has announced the arrival of new Executive Chef Michael Kratz to the resort. Chef Michael brings over 30 years of knowledge and experience in the food and hospitality industry to the dining table.

Tuesday 24 January 2017, 01:00PM

With his passion for classical French, and modern Western cuisine as well as a profound love of Thai cooking, Chef Michael will enhance the menu offerings for all four restaurants at Angsana Laguna Phuket and develop a new range of signature food and wine pairings.

Describing his management style as “empowering and flexible”, Chef Michael cultivates a level of trust in his staff in the knowledge that they are capable of achieving their tasks.

According to Chef Michael, this supportive and hands-off approach to the kitchen dynamic engages the people working for him and empowers them to work independently.

Some of the chefs who have worked under him have gone on to run their own kitchens in hotels and resorts, and some have become part of the food team for the Australian Olympic Team.

His former apprentices Jodie Gentle and Robert do Carmo went on to win “Best National Apprentice Chef Australia” and Robert himself came second in “Chef of the Year” in Western Australia in 2005/2006.

Born in Germany, Chef Michael moved to Australia in 1982 when he was just 17 years old to embark on a career in the restaurant industry.

He enjoyed working in the kitchen immensely and marked his development as a chef with every passing year.

His work ethic, leadership style and approach to cooking earned him the respect of his peers and the admiration of his staff from very early on.

He previously worked as the executive chef and food operations manager for Australian Leisure and Hospitality Group (ALH) where he was in charge of four states in Australia.

At ALH, he was involved in many acquisitions and the transformation of struggling food outlets to profitable and exciting food destinations. He has also worked for the Disney Cruise Line.

 

 
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
