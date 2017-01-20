PARALYMPICS: Six-time Paralympic champion David Weir insisted Tuesday (Jan 17) that he would never wear a Great Britain vest again as he slammed British Athletics, the national governing body.

Sunday 22 January 2017, 12:00PM

David Weir won four gold medals at the London 2012 Olympics but failed to collect any in Rio. Photo: Ben Stansall/AFP

The 37-year-old wheelchair racer had, by his own admission, a “terrible” Paralympics in Rio in September, failing to win a medal after collecting four golds at London 2012.

Weir said in Brazil that he had competed in his last Paralympics and that he would end his career at April’s London Marathon rather than July’s IPC Athletics World Championships at the London Stadium.

He also indicated his unhappiness with British Athletics, but without detailing any specific complaints and he dropped further hints on Twitter on Tuesday.

“I have been let down again,” Weir wrote. “Today is the day I officially retire from GB I will never put a shirt on again.#thanksBritishAthletics what a joke.”

“I have just retired from GB I will still be at the London Marathon this year.”

Weir’s Paralympic career came to an unfortunate end with a crash in the marathon and afterwards he said: “Sometimes I feel like I’ve been stabbed in the back.”