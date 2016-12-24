The Andamaya project, nestled on a hillside with far-reaching views encompassing all of Bang Tao Beach and Surin Beach, recently launched onto the market with the simple goal of offering competitive price per square meter rates for high-end quality lifestyle units with views unlikely to be matched by any other development in the area.

Monday 26 December 2016, 01:00PM

Andamaya was launched in late October, but the seed for the project was planted 12 years ago, explained partner investor Patrick Sarfati.

His partner, Michel Chiappetta of Phuket Asia Land, has been living in Phuket for about 15 years.

“Michel had bought the land a long time ago, but there was no access to it when I viewed it five years ago, so I said, ‘If anything changes, please let me know,’” explained Mr Sarfati, himself a Phuket resident for the past six years.

“Then about 18 months ago, the ideal access to the land became available, and now we can move ahead with something we both have wanted to do for a long time.”

The vision for Andamaya is simple: “We wanted to create something that no one else was doing.

We chose not to create villas. We wanted to offer something we did not find elsewhere, we wanted to offer volume and space, easy access, quiet living in residential surroundings…

“It had to be luxury and feasible, not expansive mainstream units,” Mr Sarfati explained.

“Also, we wanted to be very competitive in price per square metre with the highest European standard level of construction.”

The experience from both Mr Sarfati and Mr Chiappetta combined shines in the new development.



Mr Sarfati already has many years of real estate experience in Phuket and completed the Siamaya Holiday Resort in nearby Cherng Talay, while Mr Chiappetta has six completed projects in Phuket, including the Surin Sabai developments, Asia Baan Villas, Surin Sabai Condo, and Cherng Lay Condo and Villas.

“When it comes to buying property here, the most common and important questions from buyers boils down to two things: 1) How far is it to the nearest beach? 2) Does it have a sea view?” Mr Sarfati noted.

Those questions are well answered by Andamaya. The entire project comprises three buildings nestled into the hillside at the southern end of Surin. The site is 500 metres from the beach and has panoramic views along the coast.

The project consists of three condominiums with a maximum of seven luxury apartments in each.

With the exception of studios, all apartments have a private swimming pool and full sea views.

There is also a 600sqm sky villa, two penthouse apartments measuring over 300sqm each, and from four- to one-bedroom apartments ranging from 50 to 400sqm.

Each apartment has a storage room as well as a covered parking place. In addition, at the rear of each building, there are guest studios and maid’s room exclusively for the use of the owners.

A huge common swimming pool and a 400sqm fitness rooms with top-quality professional equipment complete the project, which is neighboured only by luxury villa resorts.

A private access road with 24-hour security, and underground water and electrical supply are already in place.

“Everything in the units can be bespoken, made to measure. While in the process of construction, we offer a full choice of finishes – floor, paint colour, even the pool tiles can be chosen by the buyer,” Mr Sarfati noted.

The location is also a key feature of the project, he added.

“We believe Surin will become the next hub for Phuket, after Patong. Surin is halfway between Patong and the airport, and the hill has only high-end resorts – no shoe-box condos,” he said.

“Andayama is close to Cherng Talay and Laguna, which is the engine driving growth in the area,” he added.

“We believe there are two primary types of investors: those looking to buy in areas south of Kamala – where the large majority of projects are high density / low cost; then there are those looking in the Cherng Talay and Surin areas, and further along Phuket’s northwest coast, where all the developments coming on stream are higher quality and the residential low density areas and beaches on offer are what these buyers are looking for,” Mr Sarfati said.