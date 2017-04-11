TRAIL RUNNING: The Andaman Trail is set to return to Phuket for its 2nd edition, and the event, seen by many as one of Thailand’s most challenging running races, the Andaman Trail 2017 will take place on June 18 at Kamala Beach.

Runners joining the 10km Andaman Trail race will have the chance to explore a running trail that is off the usual tourist path.

Step out of your comfort zone and discover local lifestyle while running through the local communities of Kamala district.

Challenge yourself while crossing the steep ascents of the mountain before reaching the finish line at the Bang Neaw Dam barrage.

The Andaman Trail 2017 opens for only 800 runners, so make sure you don’t miss a chance to join this fantastic event!

The Andaman Trail 2017 divides runners into four groups with 200 people in each group. Runners joining the 10km Andaman Trail race will have the chance to explore a running trail that is off the usual tourist path in Phuket with gorgeous Andaman views through until the very end of the race.

The race will start at the Kamala Sub District Administration Organisation Office and runners will make their way through some charming local communities along a challenging route that takes in hills and rough ground. But there will always be the chance to enjoy a beautiful coastal view of Phuket.

You don’t need to worry about safety as a security guards will be standing every 1km along the trail route, and water stations are also available at the 2.5km, 4.5km, 7km distant marks and of course at the finish point.

The first group of 200 runners will set off at 6am and others to follow at set intervals to ensure the race is comfortably spread out.

Applications for Andaman Trail 2017 are open from now until May 15 or until the tickets are sold out.

The event organisers are expecting close to the full 800 capacity participants to join this adventurous race, and registration fee is B800 per person, which includes a T-shirt, running kit, and a medal for all finishers.

For registration, go to http://www.teelakow.com/th/event/andaman-trail