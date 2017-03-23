Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Andaman Dragon in goalless draw

Phuket FC were held to a goalless draw in their 4th match of the 2017 Thai League 4 campaign last Sunday (Mar 19) in a game against Chumphon FC.

Matt Pond

Thursday 23 March 2017, 09:22AM

Phuket FC’s Natthapoom Maya still remains the league’s top-scorer. Photo: Hari Jib
Phuket FC’s Natthapoom Maya still remains the league’s top-scorer. Photo: Hari Jib

The Andaman Dragon went into the game sitting in top spot in the league, however, the result dropped them down one place to 2nd as then 2nd placed Satun United, who Phuket take on this weekend, won their game last weekend against Hat Yai FC.

Despite last Sunday’s result there are still a number of positives that remain with the team thus far this season; they still remain unbeaten, and perhaps more importantly the team have still yet to concede a goal.

The team also has one game in hand over a number of the league teams, who last weekend played their 5th games of the season, including Satun United. In addition, Phuket FC’s Thai striker, Natthapoom Maya (7) still remains the Thai League 4 top-scorer on five goals.

Phuket FC will take on Satun United this coming Sunday (Mar 26) at the Satun OrBorJor Stadium with kickoff set for 4pm.

The team then plays another away game against Hat Yai FC on April 2 before returning to their home ground Surakul Stadium on April 9 when they will take on their closest provincial rivals Surat Thani City FC with kick-off slated for 6pm.

 

 
