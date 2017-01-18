Located in Nanai Rd, this large bar & restaurant offers a fully refurbished property with all fixtures and fittings included in the sale. 2 new pool tables, fridges & freezers, top of the range sound system, CCTV, 2 x flat screen TV's and all kitchen equipment. There are 2 years remaining of the current lease with the option to extend for another 3 years. There is NO KEY MONEY! Monthly rental is 45,000THB plus electric, water is included in the monthly rental.
AMIGO BAR & REST FOR SALE
THB 1,100,000
Wednesday 18 January 2017, 02:03PM