AMIGO BAR & REST FOR SALE

THB 1,100,000

Wednesday 18 January 2017, 02:03PM

Located in Nanai Rd, this large bar & restaurant offers a fully refurbished property with all fixtures and fittings included in the sale. 2 new pool tables, fridges & freezers, top of the range sound system, CCTV, 2 x flat screen TV's and all kitchen equipment. There are 2 years remaining of the current lease with the option to extend for another 3 years. There is NO KEY MONEY! Monthly rental is 45,000THB plus electric, water is included in the monthly rental.
Contact details
Person : Robbie or Supawan Abbott
Phone : 0616627071
