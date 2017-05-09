American Classic Cars @ Phuket Boat Lagoon

Start From: Friday 12 May 2017, 03:00PM to Sunday 14 May 2017, 09:00AM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

American Classic cars from Bangkok and Phuket, at the Phuket Boat Lagoon.

The schedule is as follows:

12th May 2017 (Friday) The American cars club from Bangkok to Phuket. Meet at Phuket Gate (near Sarasin Bridge)

13:00 Waiting at Phuket Gateway (sarasin Bridge), Drive to check in at Boat Lagoon.

16:00 Drive out for dinner

18:00 Drive around the Sapanhin Park, take a photo.

17:00 Drive around the city and park at Thalang Road.

19.00 Back to the Boat Lagoon resort.

13th May 2017 (Saturday)

08:00 Cars on display at Boat Lagoon Resort

10:00 Drive around the island. (Boat Lagoon - Downtown - Promthep Cape - Kata Viewpoint - Kata Beach - Karon - Patong - Kamala - Cherngtalay - Monument - Koh Kaew - Boat Lagoon)

18:00 Back to Boat Lagoon Resort

14th May 2017 (Sunday) - Leave back to Bangkok.

American cars from Bangkok - Charger 69, Camaro 67, Oldsmobile 67, Corvette 80, Mustang 66, Cadillac 57, Chevrolet truck 55, Chevrolet Impala 64 (50/50), Corvette 80, Coe dodge truck 41 11. Oldsmobile 76, Camaro 74, Firebird 74.

American Classic cars from Phuket - Pontiac Grand Prix 73, Pontiac Grand Prix 76, Dodge Truck, Chevy Truck C10, Lincoln Continental 4-door 69, Jeep Wagoneer, Jeep Wrangler TJ, Lincoln Mark VII 70, Buick Convertible 64, Chevy Suburban 74.