American Classic Cars @ Phuket Boat Lagoon

American Classic cars from Bangkok and Phuket, at the Phuket Boat Lagoon.
The schedule is as follows:
12th May 2017 (Friday) The American cars club from Bangkok to Phuket. Meet at Phuket Gate (near Sarasin Bridge)
13:00 Waiting at Phuket Gateway (sarasin Bridge), Drive to check in at Boat Lagoon.
16:00 Drive out for dinner
18:00 Drive around the Sapanhin Park, take a photo.
17:00 Drive around the city and park at Thalang Road.
19.00 Back to the Boat Lagoon resort.
13th May 2017 (Saturday)
08:00 Cars on display at Boat Lagoon Resort
10:00 Drive around the island. (Boat Lagoon - Downtown - Promthep Cape - Kata Viewpoint - Kata Beach - Karon - Patong - Kamala - Cherngtalay - Monument - Koh Kaew - Boat Lagoon)
18:00 Back to Boat Lagoon Resort
14th May 2017 (Sunday) - Leave back to Bangkok.
American cars from Bangkok - Charger 69, Camaro 67, Oldsmobile 67, Corvette 80, Mustang 66, Cadillac 57, Chevrolet truck 55, Chevrolet Impala 64 (50/50), Corvette 80, Coe dodge truck 41 11. Oldsmobile 76, Camaro 74, Firebird 74.
American Classic cars from Phuket - Pontiac Grand Prix 73, Pontiac Grand Prix 76, Dodge Truck, Chevy Truck C10, Lincoln Continental 4-door 69, Jeep Wagoneer, Jeep Wrangler TJ, Lincoln Mark VII 70, Buick Convertible 64, Chevy Suburban 74.