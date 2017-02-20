Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket Property
The Phuket News Buy and Sell | Jobs | Property | Cars and Boats | Community | Services XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Amazing 5 Bed/Bath Villa Rawai

THB 900000

Tuesday 21 February 2017, 09:06AM

Amazing 5 Bed/Bath Villa Rawai Amazing 5 Bed/Bath Villa Rawai Amazing 5 Bed/Bath Villa Rawai Amazing 5 Bed/Bath Villa Rawai Amazing 5 Bed/Bath Villa Rawai Amazing 5 Bed/Bath Villa Rawai Amazing 5 Bed/Bath Villa Rawai Amazing 5 Bed/Bath Villa Rawai Amazing 5 Bed/Bath Villa Rawai

Stunning 5 Bed Pool Villa quiet and private location. Quality furn and fully equipped. Beautiful lounge/kitchen, very spacious with great pool.
Contact details
Person : Brian
Address : 6/21 Moo 4 Soi King Pattana 5 Rawai
Phone : 0812717092
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Email advertiser
CAPTCHA

Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Army calls for Phuket taxi, van drivers to get licences

Well said Benpendejo, the standard of driving here is disgraceful yet the RTP and anyone in charge has no idea how to stop it. Seems those in charge ...(Read More)

Phuket tourists rescued after speedboat slams submerged mooring block

Ah yes, the infamous boat crews, you only have to stand on Chalong pier in front of the marine office to see these clowns race upto the shore at way o...(Read More)

Female Russian tourist arrested for feeding fish off Phuket

Could it get any more absurd? year in jail for feeding bread to a fish, wtf! Yet the most serious of crimes are punished with a thousand baht fine, no...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Bangla ballet

Very astute article. As an ex-pat, I applaud all methods of reducing corruption. Thailand is a nation of royalty and laws, not corruption. As soon as...(Read More)

Female Russian tourist arrested for feeding fish off Phuket

Are any warning signs in Russian, if not then surely a "warning" would have been more appropriate. Also, just who gave the lady the bread, I...(Read More)

Female Russian tourist arrested for feeding fish off Phuket

It looks like Phuket Authorities have started a kind of 'tourist control'. ( something like birth control, but different) It looks like a ...(Read More)

Driver, 26, faces charges for French family horror holiday crash

Kurt, he was travelling from the opposite direction, flipped the vehicle because he was too fast approaching the roundabout and slid head on into them...(Read More)

Driver, 26, faces charges for French family horror holiday crash

Good job he wasn't feeding fish like the Russian lady, could face a year in Jail or 100,000b fine, now that's a serious offence, not killing a...(Read More)

Female Russian tourist arrested for feeding fish off Phuket

Asterix, right! The infamous double standards in Thailand. But of course Government Agencies are able to arrest the named people. But oh oh, who is...(Read More)

Female Russian tourist arrested for feeding fish off Phuket

Government Agencies are able to arrest a tourist but are unable to arrest resort and restaurant owners for discharging wastewater in the klongs and pu...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.