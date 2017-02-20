Recent Comments

Army calls for Phuket taxi, van drivers to get licences Well said Benpendejo, the standard of driving here is disgraceful yet the RTP and anyone in charge has no idea how to stop it. Seems those in charge ...(Read More)

Phuket tourists rescued after speedboat slams submerged mooring block Ah yes, the infamous boat crews, you only have to stand on Chalong pier in front of the marine office to see these clowns race upto the shore at way o...(Read More)

Female Russian tourist arrested for feeding fish off Phuket Could it get any more absurd? year in jail for feeding bread to a fish, wtf! Yet the most serious of crimes are punished with a thousand baht fine, no...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Bangla ballet Very astute article. As an ex-pat, I applaud all methods of reducing corruption. Thailand is a nation of royalty and laws, not corruption. As soon as...(Read More)

Female Russian tourist arrested for feeding fish off Phuket Are any warning signs in Russian, if not then surely a "warning" would have been more appropriate. Also, just who gave the lady the bread, I...(Read More)

Female Russian tourist arrested for feeding fish off Phuket It looks like Phuket Authorities have started a kind of 'tourist control'. ( something like birth control, but different) It looks like a ...(Read More)

Driver, 26, faces charges for French family horror holiday crash Kurt, he was travelling from the opposite direction, flipped the vehicle because he was too fast approaching the roundabout and slid head on into them...(Read More)

Driver, 26, faces charges for French family horror holiday crash Good job he wasn't feeding fish like the Russian lady, could face a year in Jail or 100,000b fine, now that's a serious offence, not killing a...(Read More)

Female Russian tourist arrested for feeding fish off Phuket Asterix, right! The infamous double standards in Thailand. But of course Government Agencies are able to arrest the named people. But oh oh, who is...(Read More)