In this season of sharing, Amari Phuket has organising a Corportate Social Responsibility (CSR) project named, “Dreams Come True”, and are inviting people to purchase a handmade Christmas card in order to create a little magical experience for some underprivileged local children.

Thursday 22 December 2016, 12:37PM

Designed by the students of Baan Huay Muang Border Patrol Police School in Chumporn Province, 82 cards are hanging on a Christmas tree in the lobby of Amari Phuket. Each card is currently for sale at B250.

Once the project is finished in January 2017, Amari Phuket representatives will visit Baan Huay Muang Border Patrol Police School to donate some gifts and organise a special activity for the children to enjoy a memorable festive season and help make their dreams come true.

“Dreams Come True” is an initiative of Baht for a Better Life, and is managed by Amari and The Mosaic Collection. The program provides educational assistance to underprivileged children in Thailand and is supported by ONYX Hospitality Group Foundation.





For more information, please contact +66 (0) 7634 0106-14 extension 84, or email: phuket@amari.com. If you wish to personally purchase a card please visit Amari Phuket at: 2 Muen-ngern Road, Patong Beach, Kathu, Phuket 83150