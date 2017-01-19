Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

All change in Surin as plans for Phuket Rajabhakti Park scrapped

PHUKET: The Governor of Phuket has today (Jan 19) confirmed to The Phuket News that plans to build the B800 million Rajabhakti Park at Surin Beach have now been scrapped and that a lesser costing public park will now replace it.

Yutthawat Lekmak

Thursday 19 January 2017, 06:12PM

Plans for Phuket’s Rajabhakti Park at Surin Beach were presented to Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha on Sept 16. Image: Phuket Town & Country Planning Office
Speaking to The Phuket News today, Gov Chockchai Dejamornthan, said, “We have now cancelled all plans to build the Rajabhakti Park at Surin Beach. We have now decided to build a park which will be named Surin Public Park.”

When asked why the plans to build the Rajabhakti Park had been cancelled, Gov Chockchai said, “We believe that it is not worth spending B800mn on this project. We can build a park for a lot less, and the money we save can be used for other projects.

Surin Public Park will have a big open area and will also have toilets and washrooms where beachgoers can shower after their beach activities,” Gov Chockchai added.

Chief of the Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) MaAnn Samran added, “Surin Pubilc Park will be built using a budget of B12mn.

I can confirm that once complete no vendors will be allowed in the park. There will be no shops for people to buy anything,”

Mr MaAnn added that a Korean architect has been appointed to design the features of the park.

Work on the Rajabhakti Park was set to begin in October last year.

The project was proposed to Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha on Sept 16 after which the proposal was submitted to Cabinet for approval. (See story here.) 

 

 
