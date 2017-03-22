NATIONWIDE: All passengers in a car are now required to fasten their seat belts under amendments to some sections of the Land Traffic Act made by an order of National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) chairman Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha.

All passengers must now use their safety belts. Photo: via Bangkok Post

The NCPO’s Order 14/2560, issued under Section 44 of the interim charter, was published in the Royal Gazette on Tuesday (Mar 21).

It imposes additional legal measures for the people's safety.

The amendments were made to Sections 55, 123 and 141 of the Land Traffic Act.

According to the announcement: Section 55 was amended to empower traffic police officers or persons authorised by them to remove a vehicle which has been parked in violation of the Land Traffic Act or use some devices to lock it up to prevent it from being removed.

The driver or owner of the vehicle is required to pay the removal or lock-up cost, and for the upkeep of it while in the care of the traffic police.

Section 123 was amended to require the drivers of vehicles to fasten their seat belts and make sure all passengers buckle up as well.

The amendment to Section 141 empowers traffic law enforcement officials to notify the driver or owner of a vehicle who has been issued a ticket for violating the law to pay the fine within 15 days.

If the driver or owner of the vehicle does not pay the fine in time, the traffic police must send a letter advising the vehicle registrar to order the violator to pay the fine within 30 days.

If the driver or owner of the vehicle still does not pay the fine, a case will be filed with a court and the vehicle registrar will not extend the vehicle’s annual registration until the payment is made.

