Alarm raised over streams redirected by development affecting Phuket’s coastal reefs

PHUKET: A team of officials inspected a series of sites along Mai Khao Beach this week to assess the damage to coral reefs done by natural freshwater streams whose courses have been changed by the rapid pace of development in the north of the island.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 26 January 2017, 04:54PM

The areas affected range from Nai Yang at the southern end of Mai Khao, which is Phuket’s longest beach, to Sai Kaew at the northern tip of island, said Sakanan Plathong, from the Faculty of Science at the Prince of Songkla University, Hat Yai Campus.

“The problem is that these streams used to empty into the sea in areas where there were no reefs, but where these streams empty into the sea has been changed by construction of buildings in the area,” Mr Sakanan said during the inspection on Tuesday (Jan 24).

“Now where these fresh streams flow into the sea, the coral has died,” he added.

Mr Sakanan gave two suggestions to alleviate the damage being done.

“We can either redirect these streams to empty into the sea where there are no reefs, or we can install pipes to make sure the water empties into the sea past the reefs to make sure they do not affect the corals,” he said.

Coastal erosion was another problem, Mr Sakanan said as he inspected how strong waves have affected Mai Khao Beach.

“Another area suffering severe coastal erosion is Rawai Beach,” he said, but warned that building beach breaks and other barriers did nothing to stave off the effects of the incessant pounding of waves.

“Barriers are not the solution, they just create more erosion,” Mr Sakanan said.

“All barriers do is force the waves to affect the beach in areas nearby, forcing more coastal erosion there,” he added.

Nattapon Rattanapan, Director of the marine national park division at the Department of National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), called for less development in areas of coastal conservation concern.

“The DNP cannot solve these problems by ourselves. We need the cooperation of local residents, provincial officials, and the nation – and it is not only coastal erosion that we need to pay attention to, but also the conservation of all natural resources,” he said.

Mr Nattapon even criticised government projects that affected the environment.

“Construction in the sea directly affects this issue, such as the proposal to build a pier at Nai Yang Beach, We absolutely do not agree with this,” Mr Nattapon said.

The proposed pier, touted for years by former Phuket Marine Chief Phuripat Theerakulpisut as a way to serve tourists arriving at Phuket International Airport, received Cabinet approval for a budget of B240 million in January 2014, but little progress has been reported since. (See story here.)

Prarop Plangngarn, Chief of the Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2, noted that coastal erosion was having a dramatic effect along Mai Khao Beach.

“Satellite images from 2013-2014 show that beach erosion has become more severe,” Mr Prarop said.

“The erosion has eaten away more than 10 meters into the beach at some sections at Mai Khao and many huge pine trees have died

“The most severe erosion is at Sai Kaew Beach, where a section 25 meters deep has been eroded away by waves,” he said.

Mr Prarop also called for a unified approach to tackling the coastal erosion.

“To solve the problem we need the cooperation from many parts of society, especially from those who own land along coastal areas, whether they be government agencies or private,” he said.

 

 
