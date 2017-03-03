Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Akaryn receives prestigious accolades at Thailand Boutique Awards

PHUKET: Akaryn Hotel Group picked up two gongs and a finalist place for three different properties at the Thailand Boutique Awards held recently in Bangkok.

The Phuket News

Sunday 5 March 2017, 10:00AM

In the SEA Collection, Aleenta Phuket Resort & Spa was awarded the prize for “Best Thematic Hotel” based on its unique, sophisticated “all suites, all private” concept on the stunning, tranquil shores of the Andaman coast in Khok Kloy, Phnag Nga, just north of Phuket.

In the same collection, Aleenta Hua Hin Resort & Spa in Pranburi was a finalist in the “Best Green Hotel” category thanks to the hotel’s ongoing programme of support for the local community and its active participation in Akaryn Hotel Group’s own Pure Blue Foundation.

In the City Collection, akyra Manor Chiang Mai was awarded “Best Design Hotel” for its 30 stylish and spacious “urban sanctuaries” and unique art-inspired architecture and facilities, which include a rooftop infinity swimming pool and the chic, innovative Italics Restaurant Chiang Mai.

Co-sponsored by KTC, Bangkok Airways, MasterCard, True Corporation and the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Thailand Boutique Awards are known and recognised as an important component in developing the global reputation of the tourism industry in Thailand. A stringent judging process, including thorough hotel inspections, is designed to encourage small and medium-sized boutique hotels to constantly improve their quality, innovation and efficiency.

“It is always a great honour to receive awards and accolades and a proud moment for the team at Akaryn Hotel Group who work so hard to maintain our reputation as one of the leading boutique hospitality companies in the region,” said AHG founder and managing director Anchalika Kijkanakorn.

MY STORAGE - Secure, Clean and Cost Effective Self Storage at Jungceylon, Phuket, Thailand

“Every one of our hotels and resorts is unique and draws inspiration from its surroundings while giving back to the local community it belongs to. We believe that our commitment to originality, sustainability and exceptional guest experiences will continue to drive us to achieve ever greater success.”

The Akaryn group also operate the akyra Beach Club Phuket at Natai Beach, as well as the akyra Thonglor Bangkok and The President by AKARYN in Vientiane, Laos.

The group also operates the Pure Blue Foundation charity, which was established in 2010 to support marine conservation and community projects throughout Thailand.

Forbes Asia in September 2015 named founder and managing director Ms Anchalika as a Hero of Philanthropy in recognition for her dedication to supporting valuable conservation efforts.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Relatives seek help finding Russian tourist missing from Koh Tao

I suggest all Burmese leave the island immediately!...(Read More)

Slowly, Phuket beaches see return of sun loungers

Swerv, besides the idiosyncrasies of Phuket's illegal "fantasy " laws, could you please inform us, less travelled people, where some of...(Read More)

Slowly, Phuket beaches see return of sun loungers

Just dont use the chair's and the problem is solved, Horst...(Read More)

Phuket flushed with success at regional awards for best public toilets

Can I please be directed to the public toilet and shower facilities on Surin beach please?... ...(Read More)

Slowly, Phuket beaches see return of sun loungers

Foot: I agree. There are many top beaches around the world where sun loungers are not allowed....(Read More)

New tobacco control law passed, 20 now minimum age for buying tobacco

The last major reform in tobacco sales required that the actual packets not be visible at the point of sale. That's why every 7-11 and FamilyMart ...(Read More)

Phuket flushed with success at regional awards for best public toilets

Petrol stations shouldn't be applauded for having toilets, it's part of their basic market offering. You might as well hand them a trophy for ...(Read More)

Phuket flushed with success at regional awards for best public toilets

Strange, they're so concerned with public health yet do nothing about the real problem, dangerous driving which kills hundreds every year in Phuke...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.