PHUKET: Akaryn Hotel Group picked up two gongs and a finalist place for three different properties at the Thailand Boutique Awards held recently in Bangkok.

Sunday 5 March 2017, 10:00AM

In the SEA Collection, Aleenta Phuket Resort & Spa was awarded the prize for “Best Thematic Hotel” based on its unique, sophisticated “all suites, all private” concept on the stunning, tranquil shores of the Andaman coast in Khok Kloy, Phnag Nga, just north of Phuket.

In the same collection, Aleenta Hua Hin Resort & Spa in Pranburi was a finalist in the “Best Green Hotel” category thanks to the hotel’s ongoing programme of support for the local community and its active participation in Akaryn Hotel Group’s own Pure Blue Foundation.

In the City Collection, akyra Manor Chiang Mai was awarded “Best Design Hotel” for its 30 stylish and spacious “urban sanctuaries” and unique art-inspired architecture and facilities, which include a rooftop infinity swimming pool and the chic, innovative Italics Restaurant Chiang Mai.

Co-sponsored by KTC, Bangkok Airways, MasterCard, True Corporation and the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Thailand Boutique Awards are known and recognised as an important component in developing the global reputation of the tourism industry in Thailand. A stringent judging process, including thorough hotel inspections, is designed to encourage small and medium-sized boutique hotels to constantly improve their quality, innovation and efficiency.

“It is always a great honour to receive awards and accolades and a proud moment for the team at Akaryn Hotel Group who work so hard to maintain our reputation as one of the leading boutique hospitality companies in the region,” said AHG founder and managing director Anchalika Kijkanakorn.

“Every one of our hotels and resorts is unique and draws inspiration from its surroundings while giving back to the local community it belongs to. We believe that our commitment to originality, sustainability and exceptional guest experiences will continue to drive us to achieve ever greater success.”

The Akaryn group also operate the akyra Beach Club Phuket at Natai Beach, as well as the akyra Thonglor Bangkok and The President by AKARYN in Vientiane, Laos.

The group also operates the Pure Blue Foundation charity, which was established in 2010 to support marine conservation and community projects throughout Thailand.

Forbes Asia in September 2015 named founder and managing director Ms Anchalika as a Hero of Philanthropy in recognition for her dedication to supporting valuable conservation efforts.