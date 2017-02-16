Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Akaryn names Cluster GM for Phuket, Phang Nga resorts

PHUKET: AKARYN Hotel Group (AHG) has appointed Daniel Steinke as cluster general manager for the group’s two beachfront properties in Phuket and Phang Nga – the Aleenta Phuket Resort & Spa and the akyra Beach Club Phuket.

tourism,

The Phuket News

Thursday 16 February 2017, 02:30PM

Daniel Steinke has been brought on board to helm Aleenta Phuket Resort & Spa and the brand new akyra Beach Club Phuket.
Daniel Steinke has been brought on board to helm Aleenta Phuket Resort & Spa and the brand new akyra Beach Club Phuket.

The Aleenta Phuket Resort & Spa is the brand’s flagship property, where the concept of “all suites, all private” is delivered in style with luxury accommodation ranging from 80sqm for the smallest suite, up to the five-bedroom beachfront Grand Villas, while the akyra Beach Club Phuket, which opened on Jan 1, offers 58 luxurious rooms, suites and villas complemented by an array of in-room comforts and myriad facilities including a beach spa and fully equipped gym.

“Phuket is a mature hospitality destination and competition is fierce, so we were keen to find an experienced general manager to create the right synergy to take our Phuket-Phang Nga portfolio to the next level,” said AHG founder and managing director Anchalika Kijkanakorn.

“We’re delighted to welcome Daniel to our team – with his strong F&B and operations background, I’m sure that he’ll prove to be the steady leader Aleenta Phuket Resort & Spa needs to stay relevant to ever evolving traveller demographics and trends, and also to ensure that our new akyra Beach Club Phuket enters the market with a solid foundation.”

During his 25 years in hotel management, Mr Steinke has held numerous executive positions in Asia, Europe and most recently Russia, opening and managing a cluster of hotels for IHG (Holiday Inn) and as Managing Director of InterContinental Hotel in Prague.

Prior to this, Mr Steinke opened and ran operations for Shangri-la, Mandarin Oriental, Kempinski and InterContinental hotels in China, Indonesia, Germany, and Russia.

The Swiss national is a graduate of the Hotel Management School Lausanne EHL and also holds an Executive MBA degree from Reims Management School.

“Having worked in the corporate offices for the last few years, I must say I am thrilled to get back to the frontline as general manager. Although it is a substantial change geographically from Moscow to Thailand, I was sold by Khun Anchalika’s passion and belief in operations and getting the basics right. All my past experiences have well equipped me to take the helm on AHG’s two Phuket-Phang Nga properties, and I am ready to hit the beach running,” he said.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Governor petitions PM Prayut to allow Patong nightlife to close at 4am

"Yes...Khun Chan-O Cha...this is Chockchai... and yes, while we do have tourists dying regularly from reckless and unmanageable taxi and minivan ...(Read More)

Army calls for Phuket taxi, van drivers to get licences

Agree 100% with Simon here, but I would go one further. Green plates are supposed to be used for hotel cars and airport cars, they were not designed f...(Read More)

Untreated wastewater released into sea at Koh Khai Nok east of Phuket

QUOTE IN THE ARTICLE It should be noted that in May 2016, Marine officials ordered the removal of facilities and structures used for tourist activiti...(Read More)

Untreated wastewater released into sea at Koh Khai Nok east of Phuket

Very ..Usual Phuket beach water pollution.., Everywhere on Phuket are untreated wastewater releases. Patong sells it as 'bloom'. Kamala Be...(Read More)

Army calls for Phuket taxi, van drivers to get licences

This it`s very good news, But we ned more we ned The Army Region 4 base in Nakhon Sri Thammarat moving to Phuket and take over the Office in Phuket P...(Read More)

Army calls for Phuket taxi, van drivers to get licences

Instead of having to show a medical certificate, they should have to undergo drug and alcohol testing and a psychological evaluation... maybe even sho...(Read More)

Army calls for Phuket taxi, van drivers to get licences

And a calculating machine to not overcharge people...(Read More)

Army calls for Phuket taxi, van drivers to get licences

This just goes to show how lawless Phuket is. This does not show they are trying to do anything. Just by saying may be it will be a good idea if the t...(Read More)

Payment for luxury car in spotlight

Wow, what a problems you can suffer suddenly by driving a expensive car. Better have the bank statement with down payment and pay off schedule with y...(Read More)

Filing the big complaints: How to make sure malfeasance, corruption is exposed

Never file a complaint direct to Rawai officials. Better complain to the other mentioned officials first. Of course the will send the complain to Ra...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.