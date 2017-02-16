PHUKET: AKARYN Hotel Group (AHG) has appointed Daniel Steinke as cluster general manager for the group’s two beachfront properties in Phuket and Phang Nga – the Aleenta Phuket Resort & Spa and the akyra Beach Club Phuket.

Daniel Steinke has been brought on board to helm Aleenta Phuket Resort & Spa and the brand new akyra Beach Club Phuket.

The Aleenta Phuket Resort & Spa is the brand’s flagship property, where the concept of “all suites, all private” is delivered in style with luxury accommodation ranging from 80sqm for the smallest suite, up to the five-bedroom beachfront Grand Villas, while the akyra Beach Club Phuket, which opened on Jan 1, offers 58 luxurious rooms, suites and villas complemented by an array of in-room comforts and myriad facilities including a beach spa and fully equipped gym.

“Phuket is a mature hospitality destination and competition is fierce, so we were keen to find an experienced general manager to create the right synergy to take our Phuket-Phang Nga portfolio to the next level,” said AHG founder and managing director Anchalika Kijkanakorn.

“We’re delighted to welcome Daniel to our team – with his strong F&B and operations background, I’m sure that he’ll prove to be the steady leader Aleenta Phuket Resort & Spa needs to stay relevant to ever evolving traveller demographics and trends, and also to ensure that our new akyra Beach Club Phuket enters the market with a solid foundation.”

During his 25 years in hotel management, Mr Steinke has held numerous executive positions in Asia, Europe and most recently Russia, opening and managing a cluster of hotels for IHG (Holiday Inn) and as Managing Director of InterContinental Hotel in Prague.

Prior to this, Mr Steinke opened and ran operations for Shangri-la, Mandarin Oriental, Kempinski and InterContinental hotels in China, Indonesia, Germany, and Russia.

The Swiss national is a graduate of the Hotel Management School Lausanne EHL and also holds an Executive MBA degree from Reims Management School.

“Having worked in the corporate offices for the last few years, I must say I am thrilled to get back to the frontline as general manager. Although it is a substantial change geographically from Moscow to Thailand, I was sold by Khun Anchalika’s passion and belief in operations and getting the basics right. All my past experiences have well equipped me to take the helm on AHG’s two Phuket-Phang Nga properties, and I am ready to hit the beach running,” he said.