FOOTBALL: The AIS Division 2 in which Phuket FC played last season and were set to play in this year has now been renamed the AIS Thailand League 4, and this will now be the league the Andaman Dragon play in 2017. However, Phuket will once again play in the league for southern area as per last year.

Friday 13 January 2017, 05:46PM

Meanwhile, the draw for the season openers for all leagues was held yesterday (Jan 12), and in their league – AIS Thai League 4 South Zone – Phuket FC were drawn to play Surat Thani FC.

The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) announced it’s Roadmap for the new Thai League, starting in 2017, at the end of last year.

The FAT Executive Committee revealed new logos, leagues’ names, and opened up the Asean player quota. They have also increased revenue distribution to each team.

As from this season onwards, under Thai League Co., Ltd., Thai football will have five leagues in its pyramid with the Thai League (T1) being at the tip.

The top tier will be a league currently known as Thai League (T1). The league will be 18 teams. (The 1st-15th ranked in Thai League 2016 will be joined by the top 3 teams from Division 1 last season).

Furthermore, in 2019, the top league will reduce from 18 to just 16 teams in an attempt to complement Thailand’s international fixtures in other competitions.

The second tier will be Thai League 2 (T2). The League will apparently be 18 teams. Same duration as the T1. (The 16th-18th ranked teams that are relegated from Thai League 2016 and the 4th-15th ranked teams in 2016 Division 1, plus the three teams promoted from Division 2 last season.)

However, T2 will not cut the numbers of teams in 2019 like in T1.

The third tier will be Thai League 3 (T3). The T3 will be played in 2017 for the first season. Teams in the 1st-4th ranked from eight zones of the 2016 Division 2 will participate in the league,T3 will apparently consist of 32 teams. This will be divided to two zones, 16 teams per each.

Thai League 4 (T4) will be the fourth tier. The 2016 Division 2 teams that did not make the grade for T3, and reserve teams of T1 teams will participate in T4. This level offers no promotion opportunity for T1 reserve teams but rewards achievement financially.

The last tier is Thai Amateur Tournament, for the other amateur teams.

In addition the league's divisions, the FAT have re-branded the new structure with new logos that will be used from the next season. The fresh new designs include a modern take on the elephant icon that mix with the letter “T” (Thailand). All five leagues will use the same logo but different colours, to be recognised easily.

Meanwhile, it has now been confirmed that Phuket FC will start their 2017 AIS Thailand League 4 campaign on February 11 when they will travel away to Surat Thani FC, full details on this and the rest of the season games are not yet available.

In addition, it was believed that the Andaman Dragon, in preparation for the coming season, would set to plat the Singapore U23 national team on Jan 20 and 26 at Surakul Stadium. However, for reasons beyond the clubs control those games will not now be taking place.

However, the team are set to play Krabi FC in a friendly game tomorrow in Krabi with kick-off set for 4pm. They will then play Rayong United in another way friendly game on January 28.