AirAsia baggage handler steals jewelry from checked bag at Phuket Airport

PHUKET: The Sakoo Police have confirmed that a baggage handler at AirAsia was caught stealing a diamond ring and bracelet at Phuket International Airport was arrested yesterday (Mar 3).

transport, tourism,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 4 March 2017, 05:07PM

Maj Chawaphon Santisatsanakul of Sakoo Police said a report was filed by a woman whose diamond ring and bracelet went missing at Phuket International Airport.

Ms Amiga Maha, the owner of the jewelry told the police that she was flying back to Phuket from Bangkok on AirAsia flight FD3015 on March 2. She had checked her bag in Bangkok, but when she received her bag after the flight, her diamond ring and bracelet were missing, Maj Chawaphon said.

“The Sakoo Police coordinated with Phuket International Airport officials to check CCTV footage,” Maj Chawaphon said.

BIS

“We saw a man who is a baggage handler for AirAsia acting suspiciously and after further reviewing the CCTV footage it became clear that he stole the items,” he added.

The baggage handler was identified as Tadsayu Boonsob, 26. Police questioned him whereupon he admitted to taking the jewelry and returned it to Ms Amiga, Maj Chawaphon said.

Mr Tadsayu has charged with charged with burglary and theft, Maj Chawaphon added.

 

 
Jor12 | 05 March 2017 - 14:18:35

Bigaresort...and what good would come from seeing the man's face?

Bigaresort | 04 March 2017 - 21:33:56

so why cant we see his face

Matches 2 result(s)
