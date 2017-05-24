For iPhone users, it is no secret that Siri really does fulfill everything when it comes to an Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven personal assistant.

However, there are other personal assistant apps available for both iPhone and Android that, depending on your taste and requirements, could be a lot smarter and more useful than Siri.

The market is huge for personal assistant apps and many companies are using cutting-edge artificial intelligence to give you practical help in your everyday life.

To that end, this month Application ABCs is highlighting some of the best personal assistant apps for iPhone and iOS devices.





Cortana

Cortana is Microsoft’s entrant into the competitive intelligent personal assistant market. Ultra-advanced and extremely witty, Cortana can carry out a number of tasks but particularly excels in letting users know when it is time to go home.

It even warns users what time to leave for a meeting depending on both traffic and weather conditions. Cortana answers queries instantly and is quite clever.

A unique feature of this app is that once Cortana knows your preferences, it becomes smarter and better at predicting what information or assistance you need. Fascinating and a little bit freaky! Available free for iOS and Android





24me

24me offers a clear cut-way to manage your day. Well-known as one of the top 10 productivity apps in the App Store, the app works great for reminders, sending messages, data and also reminding the user of birthdays and anniversaries.

Simply link in your social networks, service providers and financials to receive automatic notifications about what you need to know or do. 24me is a free download in the App Store and Google Play Store.





Google Now

Google Now pools data from various Google services that you use, including the Gmail platform as well as Calendars, Maps and YouTube.

Once the data is pooled, Google Now provides information that it thinks you need, you guessed it, right now.

Although there is a bit of a big brother feeling with Google Now, this app was created specifically to compete with Siri and does a fine job of keeping up.

For now, it’s full functionality is available only to Android users, but Apple owners can still use some of its search functions through the iOS Google app.

HOUND Voice Search and Assistant

HOUND is trained to provide fast answers to questions. Whether you are looking for the latest news, trying to make a phone call or wanting to hear the latest song, HOUND allows users to do those things more perfectly.

A good thing about HOUND is that the user can speak naturally as the app is smart enough to understand your particular accent and just what it is you are after.

With HOUND, it is also possible to sort and filter information as well. Available on Android and iOS.





My Virtual Assistant

Meet Nika... she is the virtual assistant of this app and she is highly skilled in getting tasks done in real time.

In addition to keeping you updated on all of your favorite topics, Nika can also read the events stored in your calendar or let you know your horoscope.

My Virtual Assistant features a very easy to use interface with simple features, but don’t let that fool you.

The app is extremely impressive in its functionality and you don’t need to put much effort into making Nika understand exactly what it is that you want her to do. Available on Android and iOS.

If you are super disorganized, apps like these are highly recommended as they make getting much easier to get organised. Have you used any of these apps, which one is your favorite?





Amy Bensema is a long-term Phuket expat with a keen interest in social media and technology.