BADMINTON: The Badminton Association of Thailand (BAT) is keen to put its 2016 disappointments behind and is looking forward to laying the foundation for long-term success. The association had mixed results last year.

Thursday 5 January 2017, 09:47AM

Ratchanok Intanon won four titles including three consecutive Superseries crowns in 2016. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP

Ratchanok Intanon and Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk raked in six titles among them with the former briefly scaling to the world No.1 spot for the first time.

However, the BAT’s performance nosedived as it suffered from poor results at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, where only Porntip Buranaprasertsuk made it to the second round.

“Our players were successful in many tournaments last year, but, overall, I am not really very happy,” said BAT president Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul.

“We should have done better at the Olympic Games and the Uber Cup.

“We want to learn from those disappointments and move on. We are now looking forward to the 2017 season and beyond with more commitment and enthusiasm.”

By the end of last year, the Thais were ranked top 10s in only three events.

Ratchanok, who won four titles including three consecutive Superseries crowns in 2016, finished fifth in the women's singles.

Sapsiri Taerattanachai and Puttita Supajirakul were ranked 10th in the women’s doubles while Bodin Isara and Sawitree Amitrapai signed off in the same spot in the mixed doubles.

In the men’s singles, Tanongsak, who became the first Thai male shuttler to win a Superseries title with his success at the Denmark Open, ended the year in the 12th place. He also won the 2016 Thailand Open.

The best Thai pair in the men’s doubles are Bodin and Niphitphon Phuangphuapet, who are ranked 16th.

Khunying Patama, who was elected for a second term in the top office in December 2015, said well-known foreign coaches were being approached to help the Thai players improve in terms of skills, physical fitness, game plans and training methods.

“For some hopefuls, we will assign them personal coaches so that they can have continuous training,” she said.

“We have already come up with a plan for the whole year.

“Every player will have a clear-cut plan and target for each tournament they are participating in.

“Our immediate plans also include renovation of the training and fitness centre for the players.”

The association will divide the national players into two teams to prepare for international tournaments in 2017.

Its goals for this year include reaching the semi-finals of the Sudirman Cup in Australia in May and winning two gold medals at the SEA Games in Malaysia in August.

It also wants to see the Thai players winning the Superseries events and is expecting that by the end of the year, the Kingdom’s shuttlers will be ranked among the top 10 in all five events and will also claim medals at the Uber Cup and the 2018 Asian Games.

“The ultimate goal is to win the world title and also grab Thailand’s first medal in badminton at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo,” added Khunying Pattama.

The BAT will be starting 2017 without veteran Boonsak Ponsana who recently announced his retirement after serving the country for more than a decade.

Porntip will take about 6-7 months to recover from her knee surgery, while Ratchanok is working hard to regain fitness in time to defend her title at the Thailand Masters on Feb 7-12.

In the absence of these stars, the BAT is banking on young prospects Adulrat Namkul, Kantaphon Wangcharoen and Pornpawee Chochuwong. Kantaphon is ranked top in the men's singles, while Pornpavee is third in the women's singles in the world junior rankings.

“Our hopes not only rest with the first-team players but also with the young guns coming up,” said Khunying Patama.

“With contributions from all parties concerned, we are looking forward to having a great year.”

