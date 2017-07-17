BANGKOK: Police have arrested a lawyer accused of cheating a wheelchair-bound teenager of B5 million in compensation after a 2005 road accident, according to Thai media reports.

Teenager Pattarada ‘Nong Beam’ Kaewpong, whose lawyer allegedly cheated of almost B5mn in accident compensation, is taken to a meeting with members of the Thai Bar on July 3. Photo: Bangkok Post

Pisit Sammalert is in police custody, along with his wife, and being questioned over the allegation he stole most of the compensation money due to his crippled client Pattarada “Nong Beam” Kaewpong, who is now 14 years old.

It was reported they were apprehended in the parking lot of a condominium in Soi Ram-Indra 125, in Bangkok’s Min Buri district.

Lt Gen Sanit Mahathavorn, chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said the Anti Money Laundering Office (Amlo) will be asked to examine the lawyer’s finances and see if any of his assets can be seized.

He said the suspect claimed to have received B4mn from the insurance firm, deducted B500,000 for legal fees, and handed the remainder to his wife, Pornpavee Chukaew.

Lt Gen Sanit said police have evidence supporting the allegation against Pisit and were not bothered by the suspect’s knowledge of the law. The city police chief enouraged people who are mistreated by their lawyers to file complaints.

He said police were investigating who provided aid and shelter to the suspects, and would take action against them.

“Nong Beam” was left with a crippling spine injury after a 2005 road accident in Surat Thani in which her father was killed. The family's pickup was hit by an 18-wheel truck.

According to the girl’s mother, Pornthip Chantharat, Pisit contacted the family and offered pro bono legal help. He was authorised to represent the family and get compensation from the truck operator.

In 2014, the lawyer told her the truck operator had agreed to pay B1mn in compensation in monthly instalments. The family received B40,000 a month for seven months, and then Pisit disappeared.

Ms Pornthip later contacted the truck operator and learned that his company had paid B5mn in compensation, which it believed was going to the family.

A complaint was filed against Pisit with Bang Yi Khan district police in Bangkok in 2015.

After the arrest of the lawyer and his wife, Mrs Pornthip said she was still worried whether she would get any of the money they were owed, or not.

“If I get a chance to talk to him, I’d really want to ask him if this was the help he once promised,” she said.

Pisit has been charged with collaboration in falsifying documents and using falsified documents to defraud and embezzle money from a client.

