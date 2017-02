Recent Comments

Phuket Opinion: Paying the ultimate price CaptB...it matters not whatever term anyone wishes to describe "2nd Class Helmsman". The fact is, it is required by law. However, any te...(Read More)

Phuket tuk-tuk crushed as strong winds fell beachfront palm tree Kama! Take that Tuk Tuk mafia. Thats what you get for charging too much and ripping off foreigners!...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Does Patong need later closing times for bars and nightclubs? Good comment from Simon. I would add: Firstly there is no reason that night clubs should be open later than bars.1am is ok for both. Those that wa...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Does Patong need later closing times for bars and nightclubs? If Phuket wants to stay competitive with other holiday destinations like Bali, it needs to offer a good experience and range of nightlife. Closing ear...(Read More)

Phuket's Gill Dalley, animal welfare pioneer and Soi Dog co-founder, dies from cancer Terrible news and my most sincerest condolences to Mr Dalley. Ms. Dalley was a force of nature and her departure from this realm will be keenly felt b...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Does Patong need later closing times for bars and nightclubs? Closing time for Bars or Discotheques in Bangla Road should be 4.00.If there are not enough customers,they will close earlier anyway.I guess you will ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor to appeal for Bangla bars and clubs to close at 4am swerv, you do not think very well, from the moment anyone steps foot in Thailand, they are paying, some form, of taxes, so yes, they should have some ...(Read More)