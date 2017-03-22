Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
A young Phuket magician is ensuring the family's tradition lives on

While many kids his age might think that magic is something you read about in Harry Potter books, Dominic Holbourne has been taking part in his parent’s professional magic stage performances, in front of hundreds of people, since he was just 8 years old.

Saturday 1 April 2017, 02:00PM

Dominic, now 14, grew up surrounded by the artistry of magic and illusion, as his dad, David, is a professional magician with over 20 years’ experience, specialising in both stage and close-up magic.

Dominic’s mum, Praprai, completes the family trio on stage and brings her own unique style and flair for quick-change artistry and illusions.

Well, like father like son, and after years of helping his parents and watching closely, Dominic has worked up his own magic performance and taken to the stage in talent contests across Thailand.

His 10-minute show as performed for the National School Talent Competition earlier this year, features dove magic, silk magic, flower magic, a floating wine glass and the production of a Macaw as its finale.

Dominic says that his favourite piece to perform is the dove magic, especially the “dove split”, where one dove is split into two doves.

His first step on the way to the national finals was to take part in the local Phuket area competition last November. Because he was the only entrant in the magic category he had to obtain 80% or more to reach the next stage.

He breezed through with a score of 93%, landing him the Gold Award, enabling him to enter the southern finals, held in Ranong earlier this year.

At the southern finals, which was Dominic’s first big performance outside of Phuket, he was the youngest competitor in his age group, which ranged up to 18 years. Undaunted, he took home first place with 88% – qualifying him to go to the national finals in Bangkok.

Dominic is a student at Dowroong Wittaya School near Phuket Town and the school has been very supportive of his talents. In fact, Dominic says if it weren’t for his teacher entering him into the contest, he would have never made it to the national finals.

The school has even helped to pay travel expenses for him to attend the competitions and given him a daily allowance of B300.

“For his school to be in the national finals means so much to everyone associated with the school. Also, on the day there were talent scouts and Thai television crews, so we don’t know were it might take him one day,” said Dominic’s father, David.

In the lead-up to the regional and national finals, Dominic was kept busy rehearsing his show several times a week with his dad, who helped by giving advice on the technical side of the show.

“I always asked him which is the most nerve racking – the competitions, or doing the show in front of me? And he says, ‘Me’,” said David.

“As he progressed in the competition he became less nervous. He also stepped his performance up every time, so for the finals he was confident, but not over confident,” he added.

The national finals took place on January 31 in Bangkok and saw an extremely competitive field of 12 teams from the top magic academies in Bangkok.

Dominic, representing his school, came ninth and earned a further Gold Award. Strangely, the eventual winners were the same team that placed second behind Dominic in the southern finals. 

Nevertheless, it was an excellent effort by him to reach the finals and has no doubt inspired him to continue with his magic.

The Phuket News asked David whether Dominic wanted to be a magician when he was older, to which he replied: “When I put this question to Dominic, he laughed! He said, ‘Tell them I am already a magician.’ But seriously, being as good as he is and the age he is, I think he has every opportunity to make a living as a magician.”

For more about Dominic and his magical family visit “Phuket Magic” on Facebook or PhuketMagic.com

 

 
