A new program at UWCT is changing the lives students struggling with specific learning difficulties

Early in 2015, United World College Thailand (UWCT) began to consider the possibility of providing a critically acclaimed education program from Canada here in Phuket.

Saturday 24 December 2016, 10:00AM

 The Arrowsmith Program is the culmination of more than 30 years of implementation and refinement by best selling author Barbara Arrowsmith-Young.

UWCT first became aware of Arrowsmith through The Brain Which Changes Itself, a New York Times best-seller by renowned Psychiatrist Norman Doidge. The book tells Barbara’s fascinating life story and how she came to develop this life-changing program, initially out of necessity for herself, and then for thousands of students worldwide.

Results of the program are supported by a host of independent researchers in the field of neuroscience, such as Dr Lara Boyd from the University of British Columbia. The real life consequences for students are championed by a legion of grateful parents including the CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadella.

Following a trip by a member of staff to Arrowsmith School in Toronto for specialist training, UWCT became the first and only school in Thailand, and one of only two international schools in Asia, that is able to offer the program for suitable candidates.

Since beginning their journey with a single student in August 2015, the program has blossomed with students from across the continent joining at the beginning of every term so that they too can become part of the Arrowsmith family at UWCT.

Results from UWCT students who have been on the program for a year or more are extremely encouraging. One of the region’s leading educational psychologists, who has monitored the progress of our first student for more than five years, repeated the same tests recently.

He reported that the student had made significant progress, far exceeding previous performance in reading comprehension, handwriting and written work in general.The changes in the student’s personality and social emotional confidence during the last 12 months are particularly impressive. 

At a recent teacher meeting with the father of another student, he said, “His sister is having to come to terms with having a new brother!”

The father of our most recent addition to the team also called to let us know that, “I have never seen them so happy or enthusiastic about coming to school, ever.”

The next step for the Arrowsmith Program at UWCT is to warmly welcome the founder Barbara Arrowsmith-Young herself to the school. She will be at the School from March 22 to 26, 2017, and will deliver her presentation: “A Personal Journey Into the World of the Brain: Shaping the Mind” to all interested members of the UWCT community on Thursday March 23, 2017.

This is a whole school event to which students, parents, teachers and friends are invited. A particularly exciting development for discussion will be that from Term 1, 2017, UWCT will be able to deliver specific elements of the Arrowsmith Program on a part-time basis to “supercharge” the brains of already successful and talented students from age 8 to 18. They very much look forward to welcoming you all then, more details to come soon.

 

 
