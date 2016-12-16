The Phuket Community Foundation (PCF) launched its latest cooperative project “Linens for Life” on December 3.

Sunday 25 December 2016, 10:00AM

The project, in association with the Accor Group of hotels, Sealed Air/Diversey of Singapore and the Kankaeha Rassada Credit Union (CU), takes used linens such as sheets, towels and uniforms from hotels and converts them into clothing and bags.

The work is done by people from the local Rassada community, thereby providing them with a source of revenue. Some of the clothing, including dresses and shirts, along with bags, were displayed during the launch at the CU, with a fashion show, followed by an auction that raised B8,500 for the project.

Stefan Phang, corporate social responsibility director of Sealed Air/Diversey, which makes a variety of cleaning materials and food packaging, was behind the launch of similar projects elsewhere in Southeast Asia.

He explained that hotels have four major waste streams: soap, bottles of shampoo and other beauty products, food waste, and linens that are beginning to show their age. He said that when he talked to a hotelier in Bangkok about launching Linens for Life there, he was initially met with scepticism.

“They said, ‘We can sell this load of old sheets for B13,000. Why would we give them to you?’ I persuaded them to give us one load, which our people converted into products that were later sold for a total of more than B200,000. After that, the hotel was right behind the project,” he said.

Mr Phang provided funding to buy three industrial-weight sewing machines and local people in Rassada had been making bags and clothing over the previous few weeks in anticipation of the launch.

The Linens for Life launch follows that of Soap for Hope in March this year, involving the same four partners. The local people involved in Soap for Hope take used soap from Accor hotels, clean the soap bars using cleaning products from Diversey, chop them up, add natural ingredients for perfume, and press them into attractive new cakes of soap, which have been selling well in Phuket. Accor hotels have already bought more than a thousand cakes.

The CU is providing space for both projects at its spacious office building in Rassada. Accor hotels may commit to buying Linens for Life bags made from recycled sheets to use in place of plastic laundry bags in guest rooms.

Anyone wishing to enquire about buying soap, clothing or bags from the two projects can call Cindy Ratcliffe, the PCF’s manager, at 088 768 0650 or can email the PCF at talk-to-us@phuketcharity.org.

Comments or queries can also be made through the PCF Facebook page facebook.com/The-Phuket-Community-Foundation-61812277553