A masterclass in authentic Ventian cuisine at Banyan Tree

Banyan Tree's fine-dining Tré restaurant today welcomed Chef Andrea Asoli into the kitchen to conduct a masterclass on his award-winning Italian cuisine for selected guests and media.

Mark Knowles

Friday 13 January 2017, 05:52PM

The event was a preview of what diners can expect when Chef Andrea begins his turn as a guest chef at Tré starting tonight, January 13, and running until the January 18.

Tomorrow night (Jan 14) will be the exclusive “Chef's Table” event featuring Chef Andrea's specially prepared five-course degustation menu, complimented with imported wine pairings.

Following the “Chef's Table” event will be a nightly encore from Chef Andrea featuring a five-course set menu which showcases Venissa's award-winning philosophy of seeking inspiration from the rich tradition of it's local Venetian cuisine.

Each dish will be paired with a fine wine to enhance its flavour and complete the experience. In fact, almost all of the ingredients used at Venissa come directly from their gardens and lagoons – hence the emphasis of fish-based dishes, highlighted by fresh vegetables.

Dishes on the five-course set-menu include “Cod Fish in Three Different Textures”: creamed with white polenta chips, steamed with anchovies and garlic suace, and with dried caviar and fried Vincentina-style. Continuing the seafood theme is “Sea & Land”: Seabass cooked in samphire grass oil, eggplant caponata, coriander mayonnaise and braised spring onion.

Zurich Bread

The eclectic desert will be handmade lemon ravioli with caramelised sugar, in a soup of rose syrup – I was lucky enough to try this at the masterclass today and can attest to its creamy yet sharply citrus flavour, highlighted by alluring scent of rose flowers from the sauce – amazing!

Chef Andrea prepared three recipes from scratch for the masterclass, featuring a deceptively simple list of ingredients, which with skilled technique and know-how, Chef Andrea turned into a symphony of delightful traditional Italian flavours along with Venissa's signature modern twist.

His incredible creations, which included handmade pasta with suckling pig ragout and croutons of green apple, as well as a traditional peasant tomato and bread soup with lobster tail, are a testament to Venissa's Michelin star winning mix of traditional simple Italian cuisine with a touch of the exotic and fancy ingredients – keeping the traditional feel but offering an added layer of indulgence.

Chef Andrea Asoli will be at Banyan Tree's Tré Restaurant from January 13-18. For more information and booking email: fb-concierge@banyantree.com or call +66 76 372 400 on extension 5463. Read more here.

 

 
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.