Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Community
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

A letter from Santa to all the good boys and girls in Phuket

Once again, the season is upon us and in the spirit of giving I’ll be sleighing my way back to the sunny shores of Phuket just in time for this year’s Silent Night – though truth be known Phuket is never silent during the festive season, which makes it one of my favourite places to drop by each Christmas Eve.

The Phuket News

Sunday 25 December 2016, 11:00AM

Merry Christmas Phuket. Photo: Bailiwick Studios
Merry Christmas Phuket. Photo: Bailiwick Studios

Phuket has always been a special place, with people from all around the world coming to one special island to celebrate Christmas.

I may venture out but one night a year, but few places I visit have so many people from different cultures indulging is so much joviality – and I’m not just talking about Bangla Rd in Patong either.

All across Phuket, we have the Scandinavians and Germans getting an early start, with the traditional Christmas feast held on Christmas Eve, either at home or at one of the many, many great dinners available at hotels and restaurants on the island.

The next day the Brits, Americans, Europeans and even the Australians get in on the act – with the Aussies a little more laid back in their approach.

I hear there are a few more Chinese tourists getting about this year, and they are happy to indulge in any meal of significance – but for such special occasions they will likely to be very happy to see something with apples on the menu. By the way, “apple”, pronounced “ping guo”, literally translates as “the fruit of peace”. I like that.

But most people are happy to know that I’m coming, especially children, and especially for what presents I’ll be bringing to them. Funny though, that in Phuket most of the adults are just big kids at heart too, and I’ll be keeping that in mind with this year’s presents.

Sorting out who’s been naughty and who’s been nice is a lot tougher than most people think. Most people are a bit of both. If I get a little confused, I’ll just ask Mrs Santa for a second opinion. But don’t worry, everyone is there on the list, and the little people are loading the presents as I write this.

BIS

So take care. Enjoy yourselves. Drink, Don’t Drive. Making sure I visit people in hospitals is high on my list, but I don’t like shimmying down the chimneys at hospitals. They can be a little worrying, and I’m never sure if I’m going down the right one.

And a special shout out to Dave in Patong. I have just read your Christmas list – and no, I cannot put that in your Christmas stocking. If you really want that, you’ll have to ask her yourself.

Have a great Christmas one and all.

Be safe. Be Merry.

Peace be with you.

Santa

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

I've had the clearly marked vans tailgate dangerously and pass me a supersonic speeds on the mainland route 4 at least a dozen times. The two tim...(Read More)

TAT urges sector to be ready for influx

TAT continues to be delusional....(Read More)

TAT urges sector to be ready for influx

Typical TAT self promotion talk only. It is all just:.. We expect, we think, etc, etc. Constantly growing bla-bla. Funny talk about weak Chinese...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

My neighbor and friend was one of the Philipina ladies involved in this accident. After she was removed from the van via jaws of life, she was was lit...(Read More)

Tiger Temple abbot faces trafficking charges

I am wondering how the thai people see thai buddhism today. Tiger/animal temples, it are secret business money making factories. That Dhammakaja sec...(Read More)

Phuket police to seize drunk drivers’ vehicles, licences over New Year

Ha Ha. this makes me laugh. Every night of the year there are hundreds of drunks leaving bangla road patong. bar girls, bar owners and customers. The ...(Read More)

Phuket Police bolster security for holiday season

Seeing the photo with so many police officers 'on parade' made me laugh. Such a parade needs to be organized ( valuable police time). Poli...(Read More)

Phuket police to seize drunk drivers’ vehicles, licences over New Year

I am puzzled why there is such thing as a 7 Days Campaign only. Is this the usual daily tent-sitting check points operation along the roads until ...(Read More)

Phuket Police bolster security for holiday season

Wow, a 3 week anti-crime blitz. Great! Are we really going to see police officers 'on the road'? Fantastic. Unfortunately, after 15 Januar...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.