Once again, the season is upon us and in the spirit of giving I’ll be sleighing my way back to the sunny shores of Phuket just in time for this year’s Silent Night – though truth be known Phuket is never silent during the festive season, which makes it one of my favourite places to drop by each Christmas Eve.

Sunday 25 December 2016, 11:00AM

Merry Christmas Phuket. Photo: Bailiwick Studios

Phuket has always been a special place, with people from all around the world coming to one special island to celebrate Christmas.

I may venture out but one night a year, but few places I visit have so many people from different cultures indulging is so much joviality – and I’m not just talking about Bangla Rd in Patong either.

All across Phuket, we have the Scandinavians and Germans getting an early start, with the traditional Christmas feast held on Christmas Eve, either at home or at one of the many, many great dinners available at hotels and restaurants on the island.

The next day the Brits, Americans, Europeans and even the Australians get in on the act – with the Aussies a little more laid back in their approach.

I hear there are a few more Chinese tourists getting about this year, and they are happy to indulge in any meal of significance – but for such special occasions they will likely to be very happy to see something with apples on the menu. By the way, “apple”, pronounced “ping guo”, literally translates as “the fruit of peace”. I like that.

But most people are happy to know that I’m coming, especially children, and especially for what presents I’ll be bringing to them. Funny though, that in Phuket most of the adults are just big kids at heart too, and I’ll be keeping that in mind with this year’s presents.

Sorting out who’s been naughty and who’s been nice is a lot tougher than most people think. Most people are a bit of both. If I get a little confused, I’ll just ask Mrs Santa for a second opinion. But don’t worry, everyone is there on the list, and the little people are loading the presents as I write this.

So take care. Enjoy yourselves. Drink, Don’t Drive. Making sure I visit people in hospitals is high on my list, but I don’t like shimmying down the chimneys at hospitals. They can be a little worrying, and I’m never sure if I’m going down the right one.

And a special shout out to Dave in Patong. I have just read your Christmas list – and no, I cannot put that in your Christmas stocking. If you really want that, you’ll have to ask her yourself.

Have a great Christmas one and all.

Be safe. Be Merry.

Peace be with you.

Santa