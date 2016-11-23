Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Health
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

A house of health and care for your loved ones

Located in peaceful Rawai, Carewell’s House of Help and Care or Baan Tscuhai Duu Laa provides personal 24/7 care by some of the best trained nurses in the industry.

The Phuket News

Saturday 3 December 2016, 10:00AM

Carewell’s House of Help and Care or Baan Tscuhai Duu Laa provides a peaceful environment.
Carewell’s House of Help and Care or Baan Tscuhai Duu Laa provides a peaceful environment.

Your loved ones suffering from Alzheimers’, dementia or stroke who require assisted living care can spend their retirement in a tropical, home-like environment that is quiet and relaxed.

Carewell provides small, clear and familiar structures, constant personal carers, and personal free space and privacy. The highly-trained nurses (three per guest, per day) treat each guest with the utmost respect and dignity and strive to help them function at the highest level possible.

Baan Tscuhai Duu Laa is currently home to 22 elderly guests, many of whom come from Switzerland where Founder and Director Anita Somaini trained and worked as a nurse and caregiver before moving to Thailand.

“In Switzerland, I realised that the skills I had acquired during my training in Personal Care Services could not be employed in practice due to lack of time and resources at hospitals and care homes. Achieving the desired care standard was explicitly difficult to achieve, especially when caring for dementia patients,” said Anita.

“When we moved to Thailand, I realised that Thailand’s inherent culture and lower costs of living have given me the opportunity to bring my experience and knowledge together for the benefit of our guests, without sacrificing quality or quantity of care.”

Carewell caters to all guests medical, dental, physical and social needs with a wide range of services and therapies. They also specialise in stroke rehabilitation and recovery in their Physiotherapy Centre, where three full-time therapists work closely with guests and tailor movement therapy treatments to individual needs.

Spouses, family and visitors are also well accommodated at Carewell with many options for continuing to live with your spouse or taking a well earned holiday while knowing you're loved one is under constant, close care.

Carewell takes full advantage of Phuket's tropical lifestyle with regular activities and excursions, including trips to local tourist sights and activities such as swimming, picnicking, massage and animal therapy sessions.

Also, guests are treated to the delicious meals with the on-site restaurant “Café 9” serving traditional Swiss and Italian cuisine, Asian dishes with a specialisation in Thai food, and fresh seafood directly from the seafood market on the beach.

Residents, guests and their visiting family and friends can also enjoy a variety of coffees and delicious desserts such as cakes, fruit tarts and fresh fruits.

Baan Tschuai Duu Laa can provide care for elderly people “at home” in a wonderful setting and pleasant climate. Such a quality of care is either not available or only attainable at a premium cost, in Europe.

Thailand is developing as a medical hub for both elective and non-elective medical treatment and hospital clinics are up to a high standard in Phuket.


For more information about what Carewell can offer your family visit: www.carewell-service.com or visit their facebook page: www.facebook.com/carewellservice

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Tax audit, fine even jail for repetitive abuses and other reinforcements of the law about public lands and beaches would be the best deterrent to rogu...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Surprised Wolf, this is how you people can go to the beach, without loungers and umbrellas. Do as the Aussies go, or are we just stronger than others....(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

@ Kurt: the needed sand was coming in from Koh Samui.I saw 3 big trucks on the ferry and then heading towards Phuket...someone is investing big time.....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Thats terrible. 300,000 insurance for death. They say there were several factors involved in the crash. Not really. If the van was being driven correc...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Is that ALL the lives of 3 people dead are worth? What about the Medical expenses for those injured? Instead of worrying about shuffling beach umbrell...(Read More)

Policeman ‘shot dogs to protect his wife’

No matter what laws or what outcry, these stray dogs are a menace. Not just in Phuket but in the whole of Thailand. I witnesses a tourist being attac...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Kurt, you are correct "Was it not the new governor who said that the 10% zones are illegal, not based on any thai law?", in fact the governo...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Many tourists do not come anymore because of no sunloungers and umbrellas. How are you supposed to stay on the beach for more than 20 minutes without ...(Read More)

Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket

Well, the officers of DMCR and many more departments had a nice day out. Was the free lunch nice? Just to see what has been seen for long time alrea...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.