Located in peaceful Rawai, Carewell’s House of Help and Care or Baan Tscuhai Duu Laa provides personal 24/7 care by some of the best trained nurses in the industry.

Saturday 3 December 2016, 10:00AM

Your loved ones suffering from Alzheimers’, dementia or stroke who require assisted living care can spend their retirement in a tropical, home-like environment that is quiet and relaxed.

Carewell provides small, clear and familiar structures, constant personal carers, and personal free space and privacy. The highly-trained nurses (three per guest, per day) treat each guest with the utmost respect and dignity and strive to help them function at the highest level possible.

Baan Tscuhai Duu Laa is currently home to 22 elderly guests, many of whom come from Switzerland where Founder and Director Anita Somaini trained and worked as a nurse and caregiver before moving to Thailand.

“In Switzerland, I realised that the skills I had acquired during my training in Personal Care Services could not be employed in practice due to lack of time and resources at hospitals and care homes. Achieving the desired care standard was explicitly difficult to achieve, especially when caring for dementia patients,” said Anita.

“When we moved to Thailand, I realised that Thailand’s inherent culture and lower costs of living have given me the opportunity to bring my experience and knowledge together for the benefit of our guests, without sacrificing quality or quantity of care.”

Carewell caters to all guests medical, dental, physical and social needs with a wide range of services and therapies. They also specialise in stroke rehabilitation and recovery in their Physiotherapy Centre, where three full-time therapists work closely with guests and tailor movement therapy treatments to individual needs.

Spouses, family and visitors are also well accommodated at Carewell with many options for continuing to live with your spouse or taking a well earned holiday while knowing you're loved one is under constant, close care.

Carewell takes full advantage of Phuket's tropical lifestyle with regular activities and excursions, including trips to local tourist sights and activities such as swimming, picnicking, massage and animal therapy sessions.

Also, guests are treated to the delicious meals with the on-site restaurant “Café 9” serving traditional Swiss and Italian cuisine, Asian dishes with a specialisation in Thai food, and fresh seafood directly from the seafood market on the beach.

Residents, guests and their visiting family and friends can also enjoy a variety of coffees and delicious desserts such as cakes, fruit tarts and fresh fruits.

Baan Tschuai Duu Laa can provide care for elderly people “at home” in a wonderful setting and pleasant climate. Such a quality of care is either not available or only attainable at a premium cost, in Europe.

Thailand is developing as a medical hub for both elective and non-elective medical treatment and hospital clinics are up to a high standard in Phuket.





For more information about what Carewell can offer your family visit: www.carewell-service.com or visit their facebook page: www.facebook.com/carewellservice