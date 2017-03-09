Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Community
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

A history of helping with the PIWC

The Phuket International Women’s Club (PIWC) is going stronger than ever this year, continuing its unwavering support for the education of underprivileged children in Phuket.

The Phuket News

Friday 10 March 2017, 10:00AM

With the club’s stellar fundraising efforts again ably demonstrated with the recent “Fire and Ice” gala dinner, now is also a perfect time to remember one of the club’s long-standing members, who has helped shape the PIWC as it provides hope and help for scores of families on the island.

Mrs Linda Cumming has been an incredible contributor to the PIWC for close to 27 years now.

Many years back, the Cumming family sold their business and decided a fun way to spend the next few years would be to sail around the world wherever the winds took them.

This epic seafaring adventure saw them eventually end up making their home here in Phuket.

The Cummings subsequently started a computer company in Phuket and dedicated a large part of their lives to building that business over the years.

They garnered much success surfing the first wave of the internet revolution – helping hotels to use the power and convenience of internet booking systems to increase their customer base and drive up their occupancy rates.

Linda has been part of the Phuket International Women’s Club virtually from the beginning and she is a font of knowledge about the “old days” of the club and also about how Phuket has changed over the years.

She has served as secretary, treasurer and also president for a stint of over six years. Reminiscing about the club back then, Linda said it was interesting to note that things have actually not changed as much as people might think.

Lucky 13 Bar and Grill

The club was started to promote friendship amongst women on this island, but it was not long before the members of the group decided that much good work could be done in the community as well.

Helping school children became a priority and by providing books and musical instruments, for instance, the club helped many of the island’s underfunded schools.

Today the club’s aims remain similar but with an increased focus on sponsoring individual children throughout their education. But even from the earliest days the club has worked closely with the schools to identify where the help could given where it was most needed.

Linda recalls how club members originally met in each other’s homes over a “potluck” lunch. The club’s first big fundraiser was held in 1989 – a gala ball in grand style. Since then, every year the PIWC holds a big fundraiser to keep its scholarship program going.

The knowledge and experience of long-time members of the PIWC like Linda are essential to its strength and vibrancy. In turn, new members continually bring fresh ideas and forge new friendships as the club grows and evolves.


Anyone interested in joining the PIWC should get in contact with the committee member who specialises in membership. Her name is Dianne Buerger and her email address is rdbuerger@gmail.com or please phone her on 085-5791905 to find out more about the Club and its activities.

In addition, the regular coffee morning, which is held on the second Thursday of every month at Starbucks in Central Festival Phuket, is a very welcoming place to just turn up and meet others in a very informal and friendly environment.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket court fines Russian tourist B1k for feeding fish, woman faces immigration next

Kurt: Were you drunk when you wrote this? "That kills more fishes than a non hand touch contact bread fish feeding". The mind boggles. A...(Read More)

Phuket officials order demolition of mansion with Patong Bay views

It is amazing how things come back to haunt people who TAKE liberties because of wealth and public stature. Im sure now there will be a rush to sell s...(Read More)

Phuket officials order demolition of mansion with Patong Bay views

I wonder who thinks the buildings will be gone in 30 days ?...(Read More)

Busload of students crashes into ravine

A double decker bus wit full load, at 04:30 AM at dark (!) at that road? Poor students and parents who allowed this travel schedule. And the thai dr...(Read More)

Sanit ‘never worked for ThaiBev’

The scariest part, is that has recently been appointed a member of the National Legislative Assembly! ...(Read More)

Phuket beach vendors file complaint about payments to access Laem Singh Beach

Kurt...Bit like the women who have lead unprecedented worldwide mass protests against Donald Trump. Nothing wrong in putting your point of view across...(Read More)

Phuket officials consider solar panels in cost-cutting measures

Solar probably is the future for Thailand. Better that coal or oil. Today's solar technics are great. Even when the sun is not shining, the ligh...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration frees Russian ‘fish-feeding’ criminal, no blacklist required

Eagle, seriously mate, do you actually know the meaning of "respect", if you do then your comment is rediculous, these people do not deserve...(Read More)

Phuket villagers accidentally torch ‘lucky’ 100-year-old banyan tree

Eagle, what makes you an "expert" on Thai culture? I guess you simply do not understand what a "thinking" person actually is, as y...(Read More)

DSI: Dhammakaya stand-off to end in 5 days

So 1 monk outwits 4,000+ officials. Pathetic, and a complete waste of time and money. Been better to have used the temple for recent Cobra Gold exerci...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.