The Phuket International Women’s Club (PIWC) is going stronger than ever this year, continuing its unwavering support for the education of underprivileged children in Phuket.

Friday 10 March 2017, 10:00AM

With the club’s stellar fundraising efforts again ably demonstrated with the recent “Fire and Ice” gala dinner, now is also a perfect time to remember one of the club’s long-standing members, who has helped shape the PIWC as it provides hope and help for scores of families on the island.

Mrs Linda Cumming has been an incredible contributor to the PIWC for close to 27 years now.

Many years back, the Cumming family sold their business and decided a fun way to spend the next few years would be to sail around the world wherever the winds took them.

This epic seafaring adventure saw them eventually end up making their home here in Phuket.

The Cummings subsequently started a computer company in Phuket and dedicated a large part of their lives to building that business over the years.

They garnered much success surfing the first wave of the internet revolution – helping hotels to use the power and convenience of internet booking systems to increase their customer base and drive up their occupancy rates.

Linda has been part of the Phuket International Women’s Club virtually from the beginning and she is a font of knowledge about the “old days” of the club and also about how Phuket has changed over the years.

She has served as secretary, treasurer and also president for a stint of over six years. Reminiscing about the club back then, Linda said it was interesting to note that things have actually not changed as much as people might think.

The club was started to promote friendship amongst women on this island, but it was not long before the members of the group decided that much good work could be done in the community as well.

Helping school children became a priority and by providing books and musical instruments, for instance, the club helped many of the island’s underfunded schools.

Today the club’s aims remain similar but with an increased focus on sponsoring individual children throughout their education. But even from the earliest days the club has worked closely with the schools to identify where the help could given where it was most needed.

Linda recalls how club members originally met in each other’s homes over a “potluck” lunch. The club’s first big fundraiser was held in 1989 – a gala ball in grand style. Since then, every year the PIWC holds a big fundraiser to keep its scholarship program going.

The knowledge and experience of long-time members of the PIWC like Linda are essential to its strength and vibrancy. In turn, new members continually bring fresh ideas and forge new friendships as the club grows and evolves.





Anyone interested in joining the PIWC should get in contact with the committee member who specialises in membership. Her name is Dianne Buerger and her email address is rdbuerger@gmail.com or please phone her on 085-5791905 to find out more about the Club and its activities.

In addition, the regular coffee morning, which is held on the second Thursday of every month at Starbucks in Central Festival Phuket, is a very welcoming place to just turn up and meet others in a very informal and friendly environment.