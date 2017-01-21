Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Dining
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

A family friendly fun-day Brunch

Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort and Spa’s first-ever Sunday Family Brunch kicked off this month, taking full advantage of the perfect sunny weather which has come on in fits and starts this high season.

Saturday 28 January 2017, 02:00PM

The name says it all... kids are not an afterthought at this brunch, they are the stars!

There are fun-filled activities aplenty for your children to enjoy including face painting, a bouncy castle, fish feeding, pool games and adorable baby goats to feed as well.

Fussy eaters won’t be a problem with lots of kid’s favourite foods like spaghetti and meatballs, mini hot dogs and hamburgers, and of course, chicken nuggets and chips. But let’s not forget the adults!

While the kids are busy tiring themselves out romping around the bouncy castle, parents can kick back by the pool and graze from a selection of seafood, grilled meats, Thai dishes, sushi, salad and much more.

The brunch is incredible value too, at B999++ for adults, half price for kids aged 6 to 16, and free for kids under 6, it is an affordable Sunday even for the largest family.

Don’t be fooled by the low price though, the buffet is one of the most extensive on the island. There are several bamboo salas around the pool specialising in Thai favourites like pad Thai, sweet roti, noodle soup, chicken and rice, and there is even a tandoori oven churning out deliciously juicy chicken and fish smothered in Indian spices and served with piping hot naan bread.

For the traditionalists there is a full Sunday roast selection available with crackling pork, roast beef and lamb and plenty of side dishes.

If you want something a little lighter there are mixed salads – my favourite was the smoked duck salad with cranberries – or you can make your own and choose your favourite dressing.

There is also a huge fruit platter and a gourmet cheese board. Be sure to ask for a custom made fruit smoothie with any fruit you like, they are amazing!

BIS

Seafood lovers get the royal treatment as well, with freshly shucked oysters by the dozen and steamed prawns and crabs on ice inside.

If you head outside to the grill you can get spanking fresh flathead lobsters (also known in Australia as Moreton Bay Bugs), grilled squid and a selection of fish.

While you’re at the grill you can order up some fillet steak, lamb chops, tuna steaks, spiced chevapchichi sausages and more.

Finally, you can round off your afternoon with some sumptuous desserts such as chewy macaroons, mango tarts, crème brulee, chocolate covered fruits and a variety of Thai sweets.

I also recommend a visit to the ice cream bar, where you can pick your favourite flavours (for my money, the lemon gelato is the hands down winner) and then top it with one of a dozen indulgent toppings like caramel or chocolate fudge sauce.

The buffet is open from 12pm to 3pm and includes use of the swimming pool (and water slide!), so there is no need to rush, in fact, I found it is definitely better to graze slowly – that way you can fit more in.

So bring the sunscreen and book and you can lounge by the pool, let the kids play, and enjoy a totally relaxing Sunday brunch experience.

For more information or bookings call +66 76 396 433 or hkthi.fb@hilton.com

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Conflicting accounts blur blame in death of British badminton champion in Phuket crash

Yet another tragic collision caused when one party tries to turn right across a busy road. Personally I'll drive 5 minutes in the wrong direction ...(Read More)

16 Indians suffer minor injuries in Phuket bus crash

Kurt,again you are writing nonsense.1.No functional airport-Yes there are problems,but the daily flight schedule is normal,except some delays!2.Total ...(Read More)

Police investigation into death of British woman on Patong Hill continues

How many 22 year olds drive at 60 km an hour on a main road?...(Read More)

Conflicting accounts blur blame in death of British badminton champion in Phuket crash

Sounds like she misjudged the speed of the pickup truck which you'd think would have been able to avoid a collision if it had been traveling at 60...(Read More)

Conflicting accounts blur blame in death of British badminton champion in Phuket crash

How sad...and so typical of Thai male to deny any part in it...but funny how he remembered that he had time to brake, sound his horn and flash his lig...(Read More)

Thai Airways told to pursue civil law action

Hahaha, what a bag full of thai nonsense! Here we go: 1: NACC comforts itself by saying that much bribery/corruption cases have been time wise expi...(Read More)

Phuket officials ordered to clean up their act, clean up Phuket

They should come and look at the road from Tesco Lotus Cherngtalay to Amora Hotel . It's like a public dump ....(Read More)

Phuket officials ordered to clean up their act, clean up Phuket

Boy, from the looks of this island, I never would have thought there was a Provincial Trash and Wastewater Committee...OR a Phuket City Municipality E...(Read More)

Phuket dive instructor crackdown may have ‘terminal effect’, warns industry representative

Well, all together, all of us, we hit the nail on the head. I agree 100% with the statement of Scuba teddy ( nr 5) that many foreigners not feel sa...(Read More)

Phuket dive instructor crackdown may have ‘terminal effect’, warns industry representative

Scuba Teddy/Captainjack69...excellent inciteful, factual comments as opposed to the bizzare rubbish that is usually put forward as "comment."...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.