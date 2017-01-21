Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort and Spa’s first-ever Sunday Family Brunch kicked off this month, taking full advantage of the perfect sunny weather which has come on in fits and starts this high season.

Saturday 28 January 2017, 02:00PM

The name says it all... kids are not an afterthought at this brunch, they are the stars!

There are fun-filled activities aplenty for your children to enjoy including face painting, a bouncy castle, fish feeding, pool games and adorable baby goats to feed as well.

Fussy eaters won’t be a problem with lots of kid’s favourite foods like spaghetti and meatballs, mini hot dogs and hamburgers, and of course, chicken nuggets and chips. But let’s not forget the adults!

While the kids are busy tiring themselves out romping around the bouncy castle, parents can kick back by the pool and graze from a selection of seafood, grilled meats, Thai dishes, sushi, salad and much more.

The brunch is incredible value too, at B999++ for adults, half price for kids aged 6 to 16, and free for kids under 6, it is an affordable Sunday even for the largest family.

Don’t be fooled by the low price though, the buffet is one of the most extensive on the island. There are several bamboo salas around the pool specialising in Thai favourites like pad Thai, sweet roti, noodle soup, chicken and rice, and there is even a tandoori oven churning out deliciously juicy chicken and fish smothered in Indian spices and served with piping hot naan bread.

For the traditionalists there is a full Sunday roast selection available with crackling pork, roast beef and lamb and plenty of side dishes.

If you want something a little lighter there are mixed salads – my favourite was the smoked duck salad with cranberries – or you can make your own and choose your favourite dressing.

There is also a huge fruit platter and a gourmet cheese board. Be sure to ask for a custom made fruit smoothie with any fruit you like, they are amazing!

Seafood lovers get the royal treatment as well, with freshly shucked oysters by the dozen and steamed prawns and crabs on ice inside.

If you head outside to the grill you can get spanking fresh flathead lobsters (also known in Australia as Moreton Bay Bugs), grilled squid and a selection of fish.

While you’re at the grill you can order up some fillet steak, lamb chops, tuna steaks, spiced chevapchichi sausages and more.

Finally, you can round off your afternoon with some sumptuous desserts such as chewy macaroons, mango tarts, crème brulee, chocolate covered fruits and a variety of Thai sweets.

I also recommend a visit to the ice cream bar, where you can pick your favourite flavours (for my money, the lemon gelato is the hands down winner) and then top it with one of a dozen indulgent toppings like caramel or chocolate fudge sauce.

The buffet is open from 12pm to 3pm and includes use of the swimming pool (and water slide!), so there is no need to rush, in fact, I found it is definitely better to graze slowly – that way you can fit more in.

So bring the sunscreen and book and you can lounge by the pool, let the kids play, and enjoy a totally relaxing Sunday brunch experience.

For more information or bookings call +66 76 396 433 or hkthi.fb@hilton.com