Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket People
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

A Dinner with Rudy Borgesius: Retired Le Meridien GM looks back on his long career

Thursday, March 30 this year saw Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort, one of the island’s most stylish and long-established five-star hotels, host a very special party for their very special retiring General Manager Rudolph “Rudy” Borgesius.

Baz Daniel

Sunday 4 June 2017, 10:00AM

An invited crowd of around 200 movers and shakers from the tourist industry and Phuket society gathered in the resort’s huge ballroom to savour cocktails and wine, graze on canapés and honour the retirement of Rudy, who has served as GM of this iconic property for 16 years, firstly from 1996 to 2000 and again, from late 2005 until now.

In fact Rudy has spent nearly all of his stellar 50-year international career with Le Meridien at properties in many colourful locations such as Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Martinique, Seychelles, Rio de Janeiro, Cairo, Sham El Sheikh, Chennai and Singapore prior to completing his illustrious career in his truly beloved Phuket.

I was fortunate enough to be one of the invitees to Rudy’s leaving party and able to witness the outpouring of affection and good humour which Rudy engendered in his colleagues, staff, long-term repeat guests, friends and fellow tourism professional alike.

Rudy is an almost legendary presence in the Pantheon of Thailand’s tourism professionals and so I asked if we could have a meal together and if he would be willing to give an interview for this series “A Meal with…”.

As a man who historically has given few interviews and prefers to let his work and reputation stand testament to his many achievements rather than talking about them, I was grateful when he suggested we have dinner at Le Meridien’s fabulous Ariake Japanese restaurant which sits next to the resort’s huge swimming pool.

It was a Tuesday evening at about 7pm when we met and walked along beside the terrace overlooking this huge aquamarine swimming pool thronged with happy families and visitors enjoying the resort’s many other enticing restaurant outlets.

Of course Rudy was welcomed with open arms and beaming smiles in Ariake by Chef Manee Emamorn and his team of consummate professionals.

We settled into seats beside one of the sizzling teppanyaki griddles with its toque-wearing chef flipping Wagyu beef, Phuket lobster, fresh Andaman fish and most amazingly of all, a single, shelled egg, with great dexterity and aplomb much to the delight of the assembled diners and their laughing children.

Settling into our chairs with glasses of traditional Japanese fermented rice sake, I asked Rudy what had first attracted him to the hospitality industry.

“I was just a naive 20-year-old starting out in the hospitality business when I started working in the Rooms and F&B departments of various hotels at home in Holland and then in Germany, Spain and Switzerland," says Rudy.

"I enjoy people and as a natural extrovert who wanted to travel, this seemed the perfect vocation for me. After a couple of years I realised I needed to formalise my training in this arena and so enrolled at hotel school in Switzerland.

BIS

"After graduation I managed to get more managerial roles and postings further afield such as in the Middle East. It was there, in Kuwait in fact, that in 1981 I first worked as a Hotel Manager for Le Meridien Group and the rest, as they say, is history.”

As we enjoyed a fine selection of fresh sashimi, I asked Rudy what was the key to successfully managing a huge iconic property like Le Meridien Phuket?

“Hotels and resorts are of course people-orientated businesses, both in terms of ensuring the customer experience is exceptional and also that those delivering that experience are well trained and motivated. So I think the training and professionalism of our team here in Phuket is an absolutely vital part of our success.

“We have many repeat visitors who come back to Le Meridien year after year and when they see the same smiling faces of our staff and are greeted by name and asked how their children are doing… these things really set us apart from our competitors and humanise the holiday experience.

"While we are now owned by Marriott International, I believe it is these very human, very personal Thai touches that will continue to be the essence of Le Meridien brand as our customers actually experience it.”

We finally walked down to the beautiful beach upon which the hotel stands and sat outside having a nightcap overlooking the appropriately named Relax Bay and I asked Rudy where he thought Phuket was heading in future.

“While we can control the microcosm of our own resort grounds and this wonderful beach and headland, the real challenge is what is happening outside our gates within greater Phuket environment that we cannot directly control.

“Obviously, traffic density, uncontrolled construction, urbanisation, road works and environmental degradation are anathema to time-starved tourists seeking a relaxing escape from their daily existence. Clearly, if Phuket cannot solve these developmental problems, then in the longer term, guests will choose somewhere else to vacation.”

It is perhaps noteworthy that Rudy himself has chosen to split his well-earned retirement time 50-50 between his home in the Laguna area of Phuket and back in Holland.

Phuket and Le Meridien have benefited greatly over the years from the energy, foresight and enthusiasm of Rudy Borgesius and we can only hope that many more such insightful individuals will steer our island through the turbulent waters of its current challenges.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Opinion: Using a sledgehammer to crack a nut

It does far more damage than good. Rather than solve the problems its just trying to hide them from the world. far better to actually tackle the probl...(Read More)

Russian tourist found hanged at Phuket hotel

Stlar - Really? More than in other countries, or, in their home countries? Please cite the statistics and your source. Thanks!...(Read More)

Brit expat Danny Glass denies Phuket fatal reckless driving charge, seeks donations for legal help

Jor 12; NO IT DOESN'T, Thai police are inherently corrupt from the top down, laws are not enforced nor are they worth the paper they're writte...(Read More)

Ceiling collapse at Phuket Airport leaves one injured

What a bad thai Phuket airport thing. Read: "The cause of this incident is due to, bla, bla, bla....long time use, bla bla bla...making the ceil...(Read More)

Murdered billionaire’s sister frets over stalled case

Kurt...after reading the article did you bother to consider that further investigations were needed. It is quite a complex matter concerning serious c...(Read More)

Brit expat Danny Glass denies Phuket fatal reckless driving charge, seeks donations for legal help

Paully44... "The world knows how Thailand and it's police force operates - of course...it operates same as it does anywhere else in the world...(Read More)

Phuket consortium to launch bus service as ‘New Year’s gift’

Early this morning I brought my car for service to Toyota.( at the end of The By Pass road). Now, in Chalong, I try to flag down taxis with there red...(Read More)

Phuket consortium to launch bus service as ‘New Year’s gift’

Reading about this ARTICLE OF INTEND ( no more, no less): In what way this private initiative by working to support government mega projects? Are we...(Read More)

Phuket consortium to launch bus service as ‘New Year’s gift’

Talking about public transport. I always see 5-6 dirty pink busses parked behind Big C in Phuket Town. Drivers and conductors sleeping on the passen...(Read More)

Phuket consortium to launch bus service as ‘New Year’s gift’

The absence of normal public transportation on Phuket is a picture of ever going on incompetence of Phuket authorities. Initiating, setting up a publ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.