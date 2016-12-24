Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Dining
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

A culinary world tour of Christmas foods

Christmas is upon us again soon and while putting up a tree and decorations is a common way to mark the event, it is also a time to prepare some special festive dishes for the time-honoured tradition of the family Christmas meal.

The Phuket News

Sunday 25 December 2016, 03:00PM

Here in Phuket there are people from almost every part of the world who celebrate Christmas with their local traditions. Almost every nationality has it’s own beloved Christmas dish, without which, it just wouldn’t feel the same.

So lets take a look at some of the myriad of different traditional Christmas foods that hail from all parts of the globe. Since we are an English-language newspaper, let begin with some of Britain’s hallowed Christmas foods.

In Britain the main Christmas meal is usually eaten at lunch time on Christmas Day. The centrepiece of the meal is a roast turkey with a stuffing flavoured with herbs and served with roast potatoes, parsnips, carrots, Brussels sprouts and “pigs in a blanket” – small sausages wrapped in bacon. All of this is served with lashings of warm gravy and often some cranberry sauce.

For desert there is the traditional Christmas pudding; a dense, dark pudding full of dried fruits, citrus peel and almonds which is boiled or steamed for several hours before being served with a brandy custard.

In much of Europe the Christmas meal is eaten on Christmas Eve, it can depend on family or local traditions, but many people also have a big Christmas day meal as well.

In Germany a roast goose is the central dish and is usually served with dumplings, braised red cabbage or stewed kale. Germans also love their sweets – with lebkuchen (gingerbread), marzipan shaped into potatoes, and the traditional fruit cake stollen are washed down with plenty of glühwein (mulled wine) and eierlikör (egg liqueur).

More is more when it comes to the Scandinavian julbord (Christmas table) which consists of a Christmas ham, boiled and glazed with eggs, breadcrumbs and mustard. Another favourite is Dopp i grytan (dipping in the kettle), where hunks of bread are dunked in the fatty ham broth.

Add to that some boiled whitefish, a rich selection of smoked, cured and pickled meats and cabbage flavoured with sweet, dark syrup, which is accompanied with a glass of glögg (mulled wine) or Akvavit – a strong spirit flavoured with caraway or dill.

As you would expect from the food-loving Italians There are three traditional Christmas meals on the 24th, 25th, and 26th of December. Christmas Eve dinner is traditionally a light meal with no meat and a lot of seafood. Plenty of sword-fish, tuna, salmon, octopus salad, baccalà (salted cod) are served with simple pasta dishes and meatless antipasti.

In Italy the Christmas Day meal is typically meat-based. First, the Natale lunch begins with a classic antipasto spread featuring dry cured meats, salami, cheeses, olives, artichokes and more. The first course is a pasta dish, varied in different regions, such as lasagne or ravioli. The main event is the meat, commonly roasted veal, baked chicken, sausages or braised beef.

Zurich Bread

Here in Asia, despite a there being fewer Christians (except in The Philippines which is predominantly Catholic) Christmas is still celebrated. The Christmas meal in Korea includes traditional Korean dishes like sweet potato noodles, bulgogi (barbecued beef), rice cake soup and kimchi.

Christmas is also widely celebrated in Japan and the marketing whizzes at KFC seem to have cornered the market, with their fried chicken considered a staple Christmas dish. Japanese Christmas cake is also quite different to its European cousins, consisting of a light sponge cake topped with whipped cream and strawberries or other fruits.

Christmas Eve dinner in Vietnam includes as it does a traditional chicken soup or won tons in chicken broth, sticky rice, banh xeo (rice crepes), Char Siu Bao (pork buns), taro puffs and roast goose or duck.

In India a variety of Christmas cake called Allahabadi is popular and made with maida, eggs, clarified butter, sugar, petha, marmalade, nuts, ginger and fennel. Many other sweets flavoured with typical Indian spices are also popular.

With its devout Christian population, the Philippines celebrates Christmas in a big way, the main meal is eaten late on Christmas Eve, usually after midnight mass. A whole roast pig with crispy skin and tender meat is the pinnacle of Filipino Christmas dishes, taking pride of place on the table, but other barbecued meats are also very popular.

Filipino style spaghetti with tomato sauce, ground beef or pork, cheese and a little sugar is another staple, as is Hamonado – pork or chicken cooked in pineapple juice. Bibingka (rice cake) and the purple puto bumbong are Filipino delicacies sold outside churches just in time for the influx of people going home after attending mass.

In Australia and neighbouring New Zealand, Christmas falls in the middle of the hot summer and although the traditional English-style meal is common, often with a roast ham or turkey, seafood is also very popular. Australians love to “throw a shrimp on the barbie” and anything else that can be barbecued usually appears on the table too.

The origin of Pavlova, a meringue like cake topped with fresh fruit and cream, is a hotly debated issue between the two countries, but nevertheless it is a favourite Christmas dessert.

So whatever your background, Christmas is a great reason to host a lively celebration with your family and friends. If you are a dab hand in the kitchen, you could even try cooking some of these classic Christmas dishes from around the world or for an easier meal, visit one of the fantastic restaurants in Phuket offering a Christmas feast!

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

I've had the clearly marked vans tailgate dangerously and pass me a supersonic speeds on the mainland route 4 at least a dozen times. The two tim...(Read More)

TAT urges sector to be ready for influx

TAT continues to be delusional....(Read More)

TAT urges sector to be ready for influx

Typical TAT self promotion talk only. It is all just:.. We expect, we think, etc, etc. Constantly growing bla-bla. Funny talk about weak Chinese...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

My neighbor and friend was one of the Philipina ladies involved in this accident. After she was removed from the van via jaws of life, she was was lit...(Read More)

Tiger Temple abbot faces trafficking charges

I am wondering how the thai people see thai buddhism today. Tiger/animal temples, it are secret business money making factories. That Dhammakaja sec...(Read More)

Phuket police to seize drunk drivers’ vehicles, licences over New Year

Ha Ha. this makes me laugh. Every night of the year there are hundreds of drunks leaving bangla road patong. bar girls, bar owners and customers. The ...(Read More)

Phuket Police bolster security for holiday season

Seeing the photo with so many police officers 'on parade' made me laugh. Such a parade needs to be organized ( valuable police time). Poli...(Read More)

Phuket police to seize drunk drivers’ vehicles, licences over New Year

I am puzzled why there is such thing as a 7 Days Campaign only. Is this the usual daily tent-sitting check points operation along the roads until ...(Read More)

Phuket Police bolster security for holiday season

Wow, a 3 week anti-crime blitz. Great! Are we really going to see police officers 'on the road'? Fantastic. Unfortunately, after 15 Januar...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.