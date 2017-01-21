Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
A colourful obstacle challenge for the whole family

If you want a to take part in a fun family event, make sure you go to Royal Phuket Marina on Saturday February 4, from 3pm for the “Family Colour Obstacle Challenge” in support of Phuket Has Been Good To Us.

Saturday 28 January 2017, 10:00AM

The Family Coloured Obstacle (FCO) Challenge is an activity-filled afternoon out for the young and young at heart.

There will be an exciting obstacle course constructed with recycled materials and designed by Royal Phuket Marina, and there will also be brain teasers and games set up by local International schools.

Throughout the course participants will find themselves dodging handfuls of child-safe, brightly coloured flour – making this a kaleidoscopic and thrilling course.

All the participants will receive a medal and certificate upon completing the course, as well as a goody bag and cool stickers for the children.

At the end of the course there will be a fantastic chill-out area with a carnival atmosphere where food and beverages can be purchased.

DJ Tommy the Tank will provide fun music perfect for all ages with tasty food from Dusit Thani, Mr Moo and the Tuk Tuk Diner, and drinks from Horeca, Beervana and Brand Connect.

This entire course will be risk assessed by Mr Barrie Buck of Siam Guardian Services (SGS) who has also kindly agreed to provide security, traffic control and a first aid tent as extra precautions to ensure everyone has a safe and fun afternoon.

Coast Beach Club

Entry fee for the FCO Challenge is B500 per adult (parents are encouraged to join the challenge with their kids to make it a real family team effort and share the fun and the colour!) and B300 per child (5-16 years).

In addition, Kidsmania @ RPM will take care of children under 5-years for B250 per child. Book your tickets now to get the time-slot you want or come to RPM from 3pm on February 4.

All proceeds from this event will go to Phuket Has Been Good To Us – a Thai registered charity established in the aftermath of the 2004 Asian tsunami.

The money raised will enable Phuket Has Been Good To Us to continue to fund their much needed English education program that provides free English lessons to more than 1,200 underprivileged Thai children, from ages 3 to 18, in three government schools in Phuket.

Contact Phuket Has Been Good To Us at 076-278-146 or email info@phukethasbeengoodtous.org to reserve your start number.

For more information, please visit phukethasbeengoodtous.org or “like” the Foundation’s Facebook page at facebook.com/phukethasbeengoodtous

 

 
Phuket community

Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.