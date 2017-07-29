PHUKET: Over 7,000 Phuketians participated in the walk-run event held this morning (July 29) at 6am in commemoration of HM the King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun’s 65th birthday.

At 6am at Thep Sri Sin Bridge in front of front of Srinagarindra the Princess Mother School, Saphan Hin, Governor Norraphat Plodthong presided over the opening ceremony to give black polo-shirts as souvenirs to the people and commence the event in commemoration of HM the King.

Joining in the walking and running event were judicial officials, military officials, police, students and the general public– a total of over 7,000 people.

After the opening ceremony, participants from all sectors joined in with the singing of the National Anthem in front of HM the King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s statue.

Gov Norraphat and the 7,000 participants then commenced the walking and running activities.

The event aimed to show loyalty, synergy, love and unity, bowing to the graciousness of His Majesty on his birthday.

When participants reached the finish line, they were invited to participate in public service activities, such as collecting trash near in the area as part of the event demonstrating unity.

The event supports the government’s efforts to promote the people’s interest in sports, promoting health and wellness, as well as safety from various diseases.