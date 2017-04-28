TENNIS: The 4th Outrigger Share 4 Change Charity Tennis Tournament is being held this weekend (Apr 29-30) from 8am to 7pm at the Tennis Centre at Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort.

Friday 28 April 2017, 10:26AM

Last year’s event brought together 94 recreational tennis players from resorts and hotels in Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi and Songkla to raise money for the Baan Khok Wat Mai School.

Outrigger Resorts in Phuket has started a long-term commitment to help the Khok Wat Mai School in Cherng Talay.

The Khok Wat Mai school serves 77 pupils, mostly from under privileged backgrounds. The school is underfunded and in need of improved facilities. Proceeds from the tournament will go toward significant improvements to the kitchen and dining hall, roof structure, rest room facilities, playground and water treatment plant.