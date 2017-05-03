Phuket has welcomed more than 450 global wedding planners from 65 countries who are participating in the 4th Annual Destination Wedding Planners Congress 2017 (DWP Congress 2017), taking place today and tomorrow (May 2-4) on the island.

This is the first time that the DWP Congress, organised by Dubai-based QnA International, has been held in Asia. The DWP Congress 2017 is hosted by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

H.E. Mrs Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, Minister of Tourism and Sports of Thailand said the Royal Thai Government recognised the importance of the wedding and honeymoon segment as being one of the top generators of tourism revenue, and aimed to develop Thailand as the hub of wedding and romance in the heart of the thriving ASEAN region.

She added this DWP Congress 2017 presented an opportunity to show that Thailand has plenty to offer in terms of weddings and romance.

“Our Thai hospitality and services can make any dream wedding even more memorable while our Amazing Thai Taste is one of our strengths for a wedding reception. We can offer various styles of food, from international cuisine to authentic Thai dishes or from tasty Thai local food to Michelin-star standards by internationally known chefs. Also, there are many honeymoon packages designed to match the once-in-a-lifetime experience in Thailand,” Mrs Kobkarn said.

Thailand has long been a hotspot for tourism, and in recent times has gained popularity as a venue for destination weddings and romance travel. In a report generated by QnA International at the end of the 3rd DWP Congress in Florence in 2016, Thailand was frequently cited as a preferred or emerging destination of choice for clients from Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Australasia.

Mr Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor said, “We are delighted to welcome wedding planners and key influencers in the global wedding business to Phuket, Thailand. This DWP Congress 2017 will be an opportunity for us to showcase our readiness and potential in promoting Thailand as an international romance destination, through our professionalism, hospitality, creativity, as well as our Thai Touch. Not only Phuket, but our main destinations in other provinces can also offer various experiences suitable as a wedding and honeymoon destination; such as, Chiang Mai in the North, our capital Bangkok, or the internationally well-known Ko Samui and Krabi.”

The DWP Congress is the only event of its kind in the world built on a solid business format which brings luxury destination wedding planners, leading suppliers and creative partners under one roof. Delegates are by-invitation only, such fact that makes the Congress an ultra-important, and highly-focused event for everyone attending. The three previous editions have been held in Greece, Mauritius, and Florence, Italy.

Mr Ackash Jain, Director of QnA International said, “Thailand is known for its luxurious beach and spa resorts, the breath-taking views, pristine beaches, lively entertainment, amazing hospitality and the mouth-watering cuisine – it’s truly no surprise that it is one of the most popular locations picked for overseas weddings. Thailand is the first country in Asia to be chosen for this initiative, and these factors played a big role in selecting the destination and the experience it will provide to these high-profile buyers.”

The DWP Congress 2017 offers a bigger range of destination wedding venues and suppliers along with more networking opportunities. It also provides space for a record number of pre-arranged business meetings between suppliers and buyers.