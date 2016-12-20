PHUKET: Officials from the 41st Millitary Circle yesterday (Dec 19) arrested 11 people who were caught gambling at a property in Wichit.

Tuesday 20 December 2016, 12:22PM

Officers received information that the property had been used as a gambling den for at least a month. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At 3pm yesterday, Maj Sathit Naikun from the 41st Military Circle led a team of officers, including officers from Wichit Police, to carry out a raid on a three-storey townhouse in Soi Wirat-Hongyok 6, Moo 4 in Wicht after they received information that the property had been used as an illegal gambling den for the past month.

Officers first went to the second floor of the property where they found 11 people playing mahjong.

On the third floor they discovered two rooms each with two tables set out for playing mahjong but no gamblers were found.

Authorities seized B11,590, mahjong tiles and other items.

Mr Sombat Chevinsiritada, 45, from Chiang Mai was charged with providing a venue for illegal gambling while the other ten people were charged as illegal gambling.