Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket Property
The Phuket News Buy and Sell | Jobs | Property | Cars and Boats | Community | Services XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

4 bedroom house in Chalong

THB 16.9M (negotiable)

Friday 12 May 2017, 08:37AM

4 bedroom house in Chalong 4 bedroom house in Chalong 4 bedroom house in Chalong 4 bedroom house in Chalong 4 bedroom house in Chalong 4 bedroom house in Chalong 4 bedroom house in Chalong 4 bedroom house in Chalong 4 bedroom house in Chalong

4 king bedrooms (one with ensuite, the others with dedicated bathrooms), 5 bathrooms (1 with a bath, the other showers), Living room, Morning room (lounge/diner), 2 studies, Home cinema, 7 seater, DVD/CD library, 2 carports, 3 separate entrances (+ 5 French windows, a total of 8 exits). Property is at the end of a quiet Soi near Big Buddha, no passing traffic. It overlooks a stream and jungle. The garden is 12 years old with bananas, papayas, mulberry bushes, cherry bushes, flowering plants and shrubs and several palm trees. There are frequent bird visitors…2 birdbaths. Just a few minutes drive from Tesco and Villa/Home Pro on Chao Fa West. Only 12 min drive to Central or big Tesco/Big C/Makro. 16.9MB (negotiable). Area of the site: 137.9 square wah (approx 560 square metres). To view, call 081 415 5522 or email m.allen.phuket@gmail.com
Contact details
Person : Morris
Address : 37/11 & 13, Soi Yodsane 1, Moo 10, Chalong, Phuket, 83130,
Phone : 081 415 5522
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Email advertiser
CAPTCHA

Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Police hunt for bombers

Hopefully these worthless cowards will get caught and receive the highest possible punishment.No mercy with these inhuman beings....(Read More)

Pregnant British woman crushed under 18-wheeled Phuket truck

ChrispySweet,doesnt matter if it was a question.The conclusion would be the same.And what insult?It is not my fault if you feel personally addressed b...(Read More)

Phuket driver survives sideways slam into power pole

Let's hope the local people living there were not power cut off due to broken power pole....(Read More)

Soi Dog decries government’s outmoded methods of stray dog control

So we will see more and more rats in the future,as the dogs and cats will vanish or at least heavily reduced after all got sterilised.The garbage pro...(Read More)

Phuket traffic fines are not enough, says poll

Christy Sweet: Very well expressed! I was laughing reading Joe12 reaction: ..."who have no knowledge of thai customs, the laws, and policing&quo...(Read More)

Soi Dog decries government’s outmoded methods of stray dog control

The cats are suffering as well. People look after them and then leave Phuket or stop feeding them and they starve to death. Today i took a stray c...(Read More)

Tributes flow Phuket’s Sophie Anderson

Thailand's roads are statistically the second most deadly in the world (IN THE WORLD) and most fatalities here involve motorbikes. In fact it can ...(Read More)

Pregnant British woman crushed under 18-wheeled Phuket truck

Christy, to play devils advocate here, to rent a bike here no-one asks you to present your driving licence to show you have had any bike training. Ju...(Read More)

Phuket traffic fines are not enough, says poll

Christy, exactly, i'm pretty sure if you asked Thais to describe their culture it wouldn't be "driving crazy, endangering lives and somet...(Read More)

Russians arrested over Phuket tuk-tuk sex video

Jor12, i understand this country is different, all the Thai way of life, I have been here a few years now, I don't want it to be like my country t...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.